Kevin Dayhoff: April showers bring ... mayhem to Carroll County

General mayhem seems to have dominated the news in April in days gone by. To look back in Carroll County history, any given month of the year provides a historian with a cornucopia of thrilling stories to explore, but April has always been especially fascinating.

Hopefully we won’t have an April this year as we had about 125 years ago. The Democratic Advocate reported on April 24, 1897: “A blast from the North bore down on this section Monday night, sending down the mercury to 26 at 7 o’clock on Tuesday morning. … This has been the coldest April for twenty years.”

Perhaps one person in Carroll County history who may have opted for a less chaotic month was the editor of the Western Maryland Democrat, Joseph Shaw.

In April 1865 Shaw was murdered in Westminster at the corner of Anchor and West Main streets for an editorial that he had published in the paper just days before President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated on April 14 of that year. “Joseph Shaw, the outspoken, pro-southern newspaperman, was Carroll County’s final casualty of the war.”

Tongues were really wagging in the beginning of April 1922, with particularly scandalous news from Hampstead, the quintessential small town of “Brotherly Love.”

The First National Bank building in historic downtown Hampstead at approximately 1910. Currently this building is occupied by the Hampstead Police Department. In March 1922, a young couple’s plan to elope in Hampstead was thwarted by the local Carroll County authorities. Courtesy of the Hampstead Police Department.

On March 31, 1922, the Democratic Advocate reprinted an article from the March 24 edition of the Hampstead Enterprise, which said: “With plans carefully laid a Baltimore county couple started a journey that would lead to the land of matrimonial bliss. …

“The plans did not call for handsome carriages, not even limousines … the couple started … with a stout heart and eight dollars. For such a journey the first point of interest would be Hampstead, the town of ‘Brotherly Love.’

“The couple arrived in Hampstead late in the afternoon and registered at the Hotel Hampstead. But hark! the first error was made. They registered as man and wife. The plans did not reckon with manager Patterson whose watchful eyes detected an error and ‘foresaw’ trouble. The manager notified the county authorities.

“These officials hurried to the scene. The cruel, cruel officers notified the parents of the young lady, and her father came and took her home. In the ‘Annals of Sheriffdom’ another elopement was recorded as smashed.”

In addition to the burning fire of unrequited love, building fires captured the attention of newspapers in April years ago. The American Sentinel reported on April 9, 1898, that a “large coal oil lamp, suspended from the ceiling of the office of Dr. John S. Mathias, this city, broke loose on Wednesday night, fell, exploded and the oil caught fire.

“An alarm of fire brought out the Fire Department, which was holding a meeting at the time, and the fire was soon extinguished. … The loss on the building amounted to about $27.00 and the loss of Dr. Mathias was about $75.00.”

An article by local historian Jay Graybeal for the Historical Society of Carroll County calls to our attention another serious fire, in April 1924. The fire occurred in the middle of Westminster in the area now occupied by a parking lot between Liberty and Main streets and the railroad tracks.

In 1924, this is where the Farmer’s Fertilizer and Feed Company’s warehouse was located. It caught fire just after midnight on the morning of April 12. Of major concern was the fact that adjoining the warehouse was the “American Sentinel, Farmers Supply Company and Englar & Sponseller’s warehouse, whose buildings are large and built of wood and fear was entertained that the fire might get such a start that it would ignite these buildings. …”

The fire had been called in by George Wertz, an employee of the Western Maryland Railroad. Remember, in those days, the Westminster train station was located between where the Westminster library now stands and the railroad tracks. I do not know when the Farmers Supply Company and American Sentinel buildings were torn down, but the Westminster train station was unfortunately lost to history in 1961.

A newspaper account reported, “An explosion of a coal oil tank in the building, caused the fire to spread rapidly. The [Westminster Volunteer Fire] company arrived promptly [with] Chief Shaeffer. …”

On April 17, 1931, the Maryland General Assembly approved legislation titled “Chap 279 Unincorporate Sykesville in Howard Co.” Although the early beginnings of the area we now know as Sykesville trace back to at least the 1820s, the Town of Sykesville was not officially formed until the Maryland General Assembly passed Chapter 256 of the Acts of 1904, which initially incorporated the town.

A postcard from approximately 1900 depicting downtown historic Sykesville. On April 17, 1931, the Maryland General Assembly approved legislation titled “Chap 279 Unincorporate Sykesville in Howard Co.” According to the 1931 legislation the Howard County portion of the town was disincorporated, this portion of Sykesville reverted back to Howard County. Courtesy Kevin Dayhoff (Warfield) family papers. Submitted photo

While the 1931 legislation is a bit complicated, the meat of the matter of dissolving the Howard County portion of the town is found in the words: “relating to the corporate limits of the town of Sykesville and to exclude all that part of said town which lies in Howard County from its corporate limits.”

I do not know for a fact why it was decided to not maintain the portion of the Town of Sykesville that existed in Howard County. Rumors that Sykesville would like to reclaim the municipality’s footprint in Howard County from the years before 1931 are believed to be unfounded.

In full disclosure, much of this discussion of the mayhem of April was published by me nearly 20 years ago. It was fun to tell the stories again. Think spring.

