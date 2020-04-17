Dayhoff: History begins today by unlocking the past for the future

Carroll County has constantly grown and changed over the years. With these changes comes an increasing importance to remember our history: the qualities that strike to the core essence of our county; where have we come from, why we are here, what happened — when and why, and where are we going.
Many of these answers have been carefully preserved by the Historical Society of Carroll County by way of a cornucopia of thoughtful, well-researched programs presented by a dedicated staff and legions of volunteers.
There can certainly be no doubt that we are living through historic times. It may sound simplistic, but when this is all over, things will never be the same again. So how, in a hundred years, will the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 be remembered?
In an April 10 article in The Baltimore Sun by my colleague Childs Walker; it is explained that there is much to be learned from the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic that devastated Baltimore – and Carroll County. But how do we learn these lessons? What do we use as our source(s) of information?
Walker wrote, “No killer haunted the 20th century with greater efficiency. In the United States alone, at least 675,000 people died, more than the nation’s combined military casualties for World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.
“But even as our society recounted the grim battles from two world wars, felt the trauma of genocides, and shared fears of nuclear annihilation, we let slip lessons from the influenza outbreak of 1918-1919, which stands as the deadliest wave of disease in recorded history. Historians sometimes refer to it as the ‘forgotten pandemic.’”
If you see the headline, “Epidemic: Disease Spreading, But No Occasion for Panic” would you think it had appeared in the paper in early March? Maybe around March 7, about 10-days or so after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced, on February 27, “Additional Steps to Protect Marylanders from Coronavirus.”
Nope – that headline appeared in the Democratic Advocate newspaper in Carroll County on October 11, 1918. Historian Mary Ann Ashcraft mentioned that headline in an article she researched and wrote for the Historical Society of Carroll County on May 23, 2010 about the 1918 flu epidemic.
“In addition,” according to Ashcraft, the article “disclosed the flu was ‘unchecked’ in army camps where the country’s youth were being trained for the fight overseas…”
I learned about the soldiers at Camp Meade during WWI during the height of the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic at the knee of my grandfather, William Earl Wright, who served in the cavalry and trained at what we know today as Fort Meade.
Interestingly enough, many Baby Boomers and our parents, the Greatest Generation,” learned about the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, and World War II at the kitchen table from first-hand accounts from parents, and great-grandparents. However, for the generations that followed, much of this history was covered quickly in history class just before lunch as the academic year came to a close.
Historians will often draw upon old newspaper articles to better understand past events, but the thing that historians cherish the most are the unvarnished first-hand accounts. The letters home to loved ones about events, or personal diaries.
Locally the definitive source of accurate historic accounts is the Historical Society. In an Oct. 9, 2019 article in the Carroll County Times by Akira Kyles, she quoted Frank Batavick, the president of the society’s board of trustees, to say, “The primary purpose of the Historical Society of Carroll County is ‘education and preservation.’”
Historians will often say that the preservation of history begins today. The best history is provided by first-hand accounts written by ordinary folks in the community like you and me — and of course, from well-written newspaper articles penned by my friends, the talented writers at Carroll County Times. If we ever needed to be reminded of the importance of the local newspaper to provide up-to-the minute accurate news — it is recent events.
First-hand historical accounts was the topic of a recent phone conversation with Steve Jakobovic, who assumed the role of the new director of the society in Carroll County on October 27, 2019.
The Historical Society would like to collect the first-hand accounts of folks who are living through these historic times. In an email interview with the Historical Society curator Cathy Baty and Jakobovic on April 9, they wrote, “The Historical Society of Carroll County (“HSCC”) is requesting videos, pictures, and short written pieces from County citizens to document and archive personal experiences during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) health crises.
“The County is living through an historic moment and future generations will benefit from your participation in this project. The HSCC can accommodate most file types and formats, but prefers PDFs for written material and JPEGs for pictures.
Please email your submissions to info@hsccmd.org. By participating in this project, you are granting non-exclusive rights to HSCC to use your submissions in future educational presentations/projects and will receive no monetary compensation from HSCC. Participants retain the copyright to their media can use them in any way they choose. Please visit www.hsccmd.org for full terms and conditions. Thank you for helping the HSCC.”
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.