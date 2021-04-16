xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dayhoff: The Odd Fellow’s Hall Opera House in Westminster a witness to history for over 165 years

By
Carroll County Times
Apr 16, 2021 12:30 PM

The Odd Fellow’s Hall Opera House in Westminster has been a witness to history for over 165 years.

Although the history of the Odd Fellow’s Hall Opera House at 140 E. Main St. begins in the mid-1800s, let’s pick up the story in April 1910, when the final rehearsals were taking place for the opera “Miss Bob White,” an original American pastoral comedy opera, in three acts, that was performed in Westminster on Tuesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 12, 1910.

Advertisement
The opera “Miss Bob White” was performed in Westminster on May 10, and May 12, 1910. The production by local singers and musicians, a benefit for the Westminster Orchestra, sold out both performances at the Odd Fellows’ Hall. The American Sentinel raved that it was “the musical treat of this season and in fact within the history of this city.” Photo and research courtesy of Catherine Baty, Curator of Collections at the Historical Society of Carroll County
The opera “Miss Bob White” was performed in Westminster on May 10, and May 12, 1910. The production by local singers and musicians, a benefit for the Westminster Orchestra, sold out both performances at the Odd Fellows’ Hall. The American Sentinel raved that it was “the musical treat of this season and in fact within the history of this city.” Photo and research courtesy of Catherine Baty, Curator of Collections at the Historical Society of Carroll County (Kevin Dayhoff | Carroll County Times)

According to research by Cathy Baty, curator of collections at the Historical Society of Carroll County, the production was put on by local singers and musicians to benefit the Westminster Orchestra. It sold out both performances at the Odd Fellow’s Hall.

According to Chris Weeks’ book, “The Building of Westminster,” the hall is located on “the site of [the] Jacob Mathias tanyard, shop, and residence” before he sold it for $375 in 1854.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Nancy Warner, my Westminster High School Class of 1971 classmate and the author of “Carroll County Maryland – A History 1837-1976,” the Odd Fellow’s Hall–Opera House was dedicated in 1858. At the time, it was “the largest building in town except the court house…”

[More Maryland news] Reservoir volleyball outlasts Howard for first county title since 2007 | Howard County sports roundup

Over the years, Carroll County has stood witness to its fair share of murder and mayhem. Adding to this, there have been a number of accounts written about a murder that took place at the Opera House in the 1870s.

There are several unreconciled conflicting accounts, but Mary Ellen Graybill reports in an article she wrote for the Baltimore Sun on June 3, 2007, “The Opera House had been the town’s entertainment center since before the Civil War… Marshall Buell, a comedian from Alabama … was killed behind the Opera House, after the war, because of a performance in which he made fun of President Ulysses S. Grant… Buell’s killer was never caught.”

The date when this crime took place is uncertain. Grant was the 18th president of the United States and served from 1869 to 1877. Weeks said in his book, “The Building of Westminster,” “Not everyone liked the entertainment provided at the Odd Fellow’s Hall.” There was a show there featuring derogatory impressions of Lincoln, Grant and other national leaders. The next morning, the decapitated body of the entertainer was found in a rear stable…”

Advertisement
The Odd Fellow’s Hall Opera House
(Kevin Dayhoff | Carroll County Times)

Carroll County historian, Dr. Jesse Glass wrote a lengthy account of the murder for the Carroll County Times on Nov. 3, 1978. According to an introduction for the article, “Glass relates the story of a comedian who was murdered in the streets of Westminster...”

According to Glass, “On this particular night, Marshall Buell of Alabama provided jokes at intermission, dressed in a carpet-bagger’s outfit. He waffled his hips and insulted President Grant and other less illustrious members of the government in a lazy southern accent. The people of Carroll County were pleasantly shocked. The Mayor of Westminster shifted uneasily in his chair. Buell’s jokes were terrible, and yet-hilarious…

[More Maryland news] Violetville is a snug, sequestered slice of Southwest Baltimore whose residents make their own entertainment

“Suddenly a rock, thrown from the back of the hall, landed on the stage and rolled to his feet… Someone went for the sheriff. Then another rock flew, and hit him in the neck, knocking the comedian down. A woman screamed. In the back [there] was a commotion – three men were fighting with the sheriff and his deputies – shouting insults against Buell – saying that they were going to shut him up once and for all.”

As the story goes, the sheriff offered the performer protective custody and told him that he could stay at the jail that night. But the comedian refused. Later that night, he was killed in back of the theater. He was buried in an unmarked grave at the Westminster Cemetery.

In addition to ill-fated traveling comedians, throughout history, many prominent American citizens, presidents, and presidential candidates have visited Westminster – including the famed national leader and orator, Frederick Douglass, who once spoke at the Odd Fellow’s Hall. Warner calls to our attention the Oct. 13, 1870, edition of the American Sentinel, in which it reports that he was well received.

Born in 1818, in Talbot County, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Douglass often spoke of his struggles as a slave, his escape from servitude and his subsequent rise to become a distinguished statesman, editor, author, and diplomat; who had the ear of presidents.

According to the 1870 newspaper article: “This renowned … orator delivered an address at Odd Fellow’s Hall, … which greatly delighted those who were fortunate enough to hear it..., but the opinion of all present was that Mr. Douglass ranks, as an orator, among the ablest of our country.”

The Odd Fellow’s Hall Opera House
(Kevin Dayhoff | Carroll County Times)

On Feb. 1, 1912, according to research by the Historical Society, The Odd Fellow’s Hall … opened a movie theater - the “opera house.” Interestingly enough, in this period, not only was there a movie theatre in the building; but the American Sentinel newspaper was published there from 1882 until 1928. City Hall offices were located there in the 1882-1897 time period. Before 1882 the city offices were located in the Wantz building on Main Street. After 1897, the offices moved to the Westminster fire station on Main Street.

The Odd Fellow’s Hall Opera House at 140 E. Main St. in Westminster has been a witness to history for over 165 years. According to Nancy Warner, the author of “Carroll County Maryland – A History 1837-1976,” the Odd Fellow’s Hall – Opera House was dedicated in 1858. At the time, it was “the largest building in town except the court house…” According to Chris Weeks’ book, “The Building of Westminster,” the hall is located on “the site of [the] Jacob Mathias tanyard, shop, and residence” before he sold it for $375 in 1854. Pictured here on April 14, 2016 by Kevin Dayhoff and Caroline Babylon
The Odd Fellow’s Hall Opera House at 140 E. Main St. in Westminster has been a witness to history for over 165 years. According to Nancy Warner, the author of “Carroll County Maryland – A History 1837-1976,” the Odd Fellow’s Hall – Opera House was dedicated in 1858. At the time, it was “the largest building in town except the court house…” According to Chris Weeks’ book, “The Building of Westminster,” the hall is located on “the site of [the] Jacob Mathias tanyard, shop, and residence” before he sold it for $375 in 1854. Pictured here on April 14, 2016 by Kevin Dayhoff and Caroline Babylon (Kevin Dayhoff | Carroll County Times)

Much of this discussion was previously presented at a Historical Society of Carroll County Box Lunch Talk on April 19, 2016.

Latest Carroll County Lifestyles

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement