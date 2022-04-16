Kevin Dayhoff: City employee John Dudderar, one of the best people ever to happen to Westminster

On April 17, 1964, John Dudderar, a meter reader with the Maryland Water Company, came to work for the City of Westminster. Over the years it has never been clarified as to whether the city purchased the water company and Dudderar came along with the deal, or if Dudderar came to work for the city and brought the water company with him.

For you see, in the following 37 years, Dudderar, the Westminster city clerk and zoning administrator, J became just as valuable an institution as the water system. He retired from the city on Feb. 1, 2002.

Dudderar was a quiet, intense man of few words. His helpful demeanor and immeasurable institutional knowledge have been missed. Dudderar served our community with extraordinary distinction and honor. His sense of friendly customer service and dedication to the public was legendary.

He was a walking encyclopedia about Westminster, a point not overlooked by many who worked with Dudderar for the many years he served Westminster, including me. I was always impressed with his sense of fairness and dedication to the public. In many ways, he defined who we were as a community in the later 20th century.

I first met Dudderar in 1964. I had stopped by his office while walking home from school. He stayed long after the office closed and talked with me. He acted as if he had all the time in the world as I peppered him with question after question about city government. I later worked with him when I served as a City Council member and later, mayor of Westminster. He once remarked that I was there when he first joined the city, and I was there on his last day.

His tenure with the city firmly established a tradition that Westminster public officials were your friends and neighbors, the folks with whom you went to church, ate with at the local restaurants and found at local community events, and were always available to help solve a problem.

Dudderar died at 74 on Aug. 23, 2010. He was born Dec. 13, 1935 in Unionville, Frederick County. He was married to Shirley Koons Dudderar for 53 years. He was a 1954 graduate of Taneytown High School and later served in the U.S. Army.

In 1964, the year Dudderar came to work for the city, Westminster was celebrating its 200th anniversary. Little did the celebrants of the day know that the real cause for celebration was the arrival of Dudderar.

Westminster city attorney John Walsh, left, and Westminster City Clerk John Dudderar faithfully served the city for decades. This picture was taken in 2001. Submitted photo. (Kevin Dayhoff)

In 1883, the first private water company in Westminster was created and named Westminster Water Company. In 1901, a second company, the Citizens Water and Power Company, was formed. These two companies consolidated in 1909. As a result, there are still some dual water lines existing on certain streets within the city.

In 1920, the Cranberry Water Pumping Station was constructed on the site of the Old Winter’s Mill, (hence the name of the new high school just outside of Westminster.) The water system for Westminster remained in private hands until the city finalized the purchase of the water system in 1964 for $961,792.

There are many references to water issues in Westminster’s history, including folklore about wells that never ran dry, sources of water with medicinal mineral qualities, and water supply ponds. Westminster’s water system is supplied by a blended source of groundwater and surface water. The major sources of water are from tributaries of the West Branch of the Patapsco River. That surface source is augmented by wells throughout the community. Our 121.8 million gallon “Raw Reservoir,” built in 1957, supplies the bulk of our water supply.

The population of Westminster was 6,123 in 1964. The city police force consisted of a chief and six officers, who were referred to as bailiffs at the time. City Council members served two-year staggered terms. There was an election every year and the council met once a month in a smoke-filled upstairs room.

A home in Westminster cost anywhere from $7,000 to $13,000. The brand new luxury air-conditioned Westminster Apartments on Poole Road were renting for $89.50 a month. The starting salary for a Carroll County teacher was $4,800 per year. Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts held their summer football practice at Western Maryland College.

Westminster executive secretary Mary Ann Kelly, right, and Westminster City Clerk John Dudderar, pictured here in December 2001, faithfully served the city for decades. Submitted photo. (Kevin Dayhoff)

In 1964, the county negotiated to bring a Random House distribution center to just outside Westminster. The big draw for Random House was tapping into Westminster’s city water supply.

That year, many of the traffic lights in town still only had a red and green light, with no yellow caution light. Stamps cost a nickel.

Around the time Dudderar joined the city, calls for police services were received at the Westminster Fire Department on Main Street. A dispatcher would then activate a yellow flashing barn light with a green cover suspended over Main Street in front of the fire hall where a patrolling officer would see it and then stop in the fire department for the information concerning the need for police assistance. Police during this period were also using the basement storage room in City Hall for detaining prisoners.

Yes, 1964 was a while ago in a much simpler time. Many of us miss those days, and we have certainly missed John Dudderar.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.