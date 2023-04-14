Kevin Dayhoff: Main Street Mile marks a 40-year run

Main Street in Westminster was the scene of a local rite of spring on the evening of April 12, with the 40th running of the Westminster Road Runners Club Main Street Mile. The event is co-sponsored by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department.

The race dates to the early 1980s and is known as one of the fastest one-mile courses in the world because it is all downhill, with a total vertical drop of 144 feet. The course begins at the top of East Main Street at Fair Avenue and follows Main Street west to the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library.

This year the awards ceremony took place on the front steps of the Westminster Family Center because a power outage caused all the lights in the center to go out. Westminster Police Lt. Tim Rife thoughtfully closed Longwell Avenue in front of the historic Westminster Armory as Liuda Galinaitis and this year’s race director Sandy Cole Matthias announced the results of the race and presented achievement awards. Caroline Babylon photo.

In the early years, this writer enjoyed running the race and writing about it. In the last 25 years, my wife and I have volunteered to help with the event. I have written about this race quite a few times; portions of this article have been published before.

Todd Ashley holds the Main Street Mile men’s division course record with a time of 3 minutes, 54.6 seconds in 1988. Maria Pazarentzos set the women’s record of 4 minutes, 32.9 seconds in 1987.

Dave Herlocker and Caroline Babylon keep the finish line moving at the annual Westminster Main Street Mile on April 18, 2007. Herlocker was one of the patriarchs of the annual Westminster Road Runners Club “Westminster Main Street Mile.” He passed away Friday, March 21, 2008, right before the 27th running of the event. Kevin Dayhoff photo

This puts Westminster in good standing among world leaders. The first recorded time for the mile was July 28, 1852, when Charles Westhall ran a 4 minute, 28 second mile in London. Roger Bannister ran the first sub-4-minute mile on May 6, 1954. His time was 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds. The current record is held by Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj, who ran a 3 minute, 43.13 second mile in Rome on July 7, 1999.

The event always begins at 7 p.m. sharp – rain or shine, hot or cold, and the race is run in two heats. The first heat is officially timed and scored and prizes are awarded. To qualify for that heat, runners must be at least 11 years old and be capable of running a mile in less than 10 minutes.

The second heat is known as the Connor Smith Memorial Fun Run. It is neither officially timed nor scored. A clock showing an unofficial race time is stationed at the finish line.

Because so many young people participate, the Main Street Mile is really quite a fun family event. Even the race numbers are fun, since everyone in the second heat wears a race identification badge bearing the number “1.”

This year over 550 runners registered for the 40th Annual Main Street Mile. Many runners have participated in running in the event for many years – including Dave Miller, in the red running shirt to the right of center in the picture. In this picture, Miller paused after crossing the finishing line and receiving this year’s medal. His wife, Sandy Miller, in the black shirt, all the way to the right in the picture, walks over quickly to congratulate her husband on another race well run. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

The cheers for the “1s” always seem the heartiest, since finishing is quite an accomplishment for the little runners. Every “1″ is awarded a medal at the finish line. This year, 40th anniversary medals were handed out.

Organizing the Main Street Mile is a feat all to itself. The concept seems simple enough — a 1-mile straight shot. But organizing the race is deceivingly complicated as it requires closing Main Street and coordinating many intricate moving gears, all of which need to come together perfectly at a precise time.

Thanks to over 50 volunteers and the help of the Westminster Police, Recreation and Parks, and Streets Department, this year’s race went ‘relatively’ smoothly. This year ladies from the McDaniel College women's lacrosse team volunteered. In this picture, long-serving Main Street Mile volunteer Caroline Babylon, the executive director of Carroll Food Sunday, provides the lacrosse players with insights about the race. The lacrosse team was assigned the task of handing out medals to all the race finishers along with helping along the course. Kevin Dayhoff photo

This year, everything ran relatively smoothly thanks to more than 50 volunteers and the help of the Westminster Police, Parks and Recreation, and Streets departments. Ladies from the McDaniel College women's lacrosse team volunteered and were assigned the tasks of handing out medals to all finishers and helping along the course.

Credit also goes to the race director. There have been many great Main Street Mile race directors over the years, including Liuda Galinaitis, the late Dave Herlocker, one of the founders of the event, Beth Weisenborn, and this year’s director, the totally unflappable Sandy Cole Matthias.

It seems that every Main Street Mile has a surprise. In 2017, a train passing through town just below the finish line added to the organized chaos and the cacophony of the event. The train quickly became part of race lore, explained the late Frank Schaeffer, a race official for many years.

Often, it is either cold weather or rain that makes the race interesting. For years the epicenter of the race was the “new” Westminster fire station at 28 John St. However, as the number of emergency calls for service began to reach 7,000 per year, it became untenable to run the race out of the station.

In typical fashion, the City of Westminster stepped in to continue the tradition in a private-public partnership. This year was no different as Westminster police officers Victoria Ash and Tim Rife, Westminster Recreation and Parks Director Abby Gruber, and folks such as Melissa Thompson and Jessica Taylor rolled up their sleeves and kept things moving smoothly.

This year the surprise was a power outage. At around 6:30 p.m. a transformer failed and a small fire broke out at the BGE substation on Carroll Street. As a result, much of the Westminster area lost power. Most of the traffic signals in the area were not working.

Westminster police officer Victoria Ash stops for a photo op with several of the Main Street Mile runners. In typical fashion, the City of Westminster stepped in to continue the tradition of the annual Main Street Mile in a private-public partnership. This year was no different as Westminster police officers Victoria Ash and Tim Rife, Westminster Recreation and Parks director Abby Gruber, and folks such Melissa Thompson and Jessica Taylor rolled up their sleeves and kept things moving along smoothly. Photo by Kevin Dayhoff

Most of the power was restored by around 8:30 p.m., after the awards ceremony on the front steps of the Westminster Family Center. Rife thoughtfully closed Longwell Avenue in front of the historic Westminster Armory as Galinaitis and Matthias announced the race results and presented awards.

One of the event’s cherished traditions is the post-race Hoffman’s ice cream sandwich. Yes, ice cream, the key ingredient of all successful community events.

