Dayhoff: Celebrating Easter in the time of the coronavirus pandemic

Westminster Councilwoman Ann Gilbert recently wrote in “Community Voices” in the Carroll County Times, “What is occurring in all of our lives is unsettling, scary, and profoundly humbling. … Despite all the negative and scary news, I have seen ‘lights’ shining in many people. … We will have to keep working together and keep brainstorming on ways to connect and help others. … We will rely on faith and each other now more than ever. I know we will get through this, we will rise up and be a better community. We have to come up with a way our ’new normal’ will feel normal and we will do it together.”