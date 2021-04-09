Dayhoff: Experiencing a mild form of ‘Tulipmania’ as April in Maryland means tulips and daffodils

April is when the flowers of the season break through the soil to remind the grumpy, reclusive trolls who control the Maryland weather that spring really is supposed to follow winter. Nothing sings the songs of spring better than tulips and daffodils.
In Maryland, tulips and daffodils usually arrive in late March and early April — right around the time the cherry blossoms appear in Washington, D.C. This year they have popped through the ground a little early. Of course, up until May 15 in Maryland, it is likely that we may have temperatures once again drop below freezing. Not to worry, both tulips and daffodils are amazingly cold hardy.
According to the University of Maryland Extension Service, daffodils are “Native to Europe, North Africa, Western Asia and the Mediterranean region, Narcissi (daffodils) are one of the oldest cultivated bulbous ornamental plants. They are members of the ‘Amaryllis’ plant family. Today, there are sixty known species and many horticultural varieties…”
Much more research is needed to determine the history of tulips and daffodils in Maryland. However, according to an article written by Washington State University Master Gardener Kathy Wolfe for the Skagit Valley Herald on April 2, 2021, “The tulip was originally a wild flower growing in Central Asia. Turks first cultivated them as early as 1,000 A.D. The name ‘tulip’ springs from the Turkish word for turban…. the Royal Horticultural Society divides tulips into 15 kinds, mainly defined by their flower characteristics. Broadly speaking, they are described as single or double; cup-shaped, bowl-shaped or goblet-shaped; fringed, parrot or lily-flowered; long, slender-tepalled or star-shaped…
“Tulips are planted … in October and November. Always plant in well-drained and airy soil, adding compost and/or coarse sand as needed. Cultivate to a depth of 10 inches. Plant bulbs 6–8 inches deep, measured from the base of the bulb, and plant approximately 4 inches apart…”
Wolfe reports in her article that tulips were, “Originally used for medicinal purposes, they began being used as garden decoration upon their introduction to Western Europe and The Netherlands in the 17th century. As its popularity grew, botanists began to hybridize the flower for larger and more varied colorations. ‘Tulipmania’ was in full flower in the mid-1630s…”
I wrote about “Tulipmania” in May 2008 in an article about the consequences of ill-advised fiscal and energy policies. For an economic historian. Tulipmania is a fascinating collision of the science of economics, market forces, and bad public fiscal policy. In 1593 Conrad Guestner imported the first tulip bulb into Holland from the Ottoman Empire. The “exotic” plant with a beautiful flower quickly became a coveted luxury novelty and status symbol for the rich and famous in Holland and neighboring Germany.
So much so that by 1636, the Dutch parliament passed laws that facilitated a market in tulip bulbs as an alternative financial vehicle in lieu of the economic uncertainties caused by the Thirty Years War.
The sale of tulip bulbs quickly attracted profiteering of spectacular proportions to the point that folks traded in their land, livestock, farms, and life savings to acquire a single tulip bulb on market exchanges that are forerunners to today’s stock exchanges.
The price of a tulip bulb rose to what in today’s money was the equivalent to $76,000.00 and wise financial institutions began marketing options on a percentage fraction of the cost of a bulb so that average citizens of meager means could participate in the mania.
Of course, the craze was ultimately unsustainable and in a six-week period beginning in February 1637, the market collapsed and prices fell by around 90 percent, causing a financial panic throughout Europe.
Meanwhile, this spring, a year after the COVID-19 global pandemic began, folks are increasing interested in getting out of the house for a safe outdoor activity. First among equals for my favorite places to get away to enjoy spring flowers is Longwood Gardens. From an article I wrote in May 2018, Longwood is the place to see vast gardens full of daffodils, tulips, magnolias, flowering cherries and more than 240,000 flowering bulbs – including “145,000 tulips are planted along [the] ‘Flower Garden Walk’ and in [the] Idea Garden,” according to the Longwood Garden’s website.
For me, a day trip or an ideal weekend trip is an exploration of any of the many great arboretums or museums in the area. Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, is obviously high on my list since the 1970s when I took classes there. The website may be found here: longwoodgardens.org.
However, other ideas include: Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Avenue, in Wheaton, www.montgomeryparks.org/parks-and-trails/brookside-gardens.
Ladew Topiary Gardens, 3535 Jarrettsville Pike, in Monkton, www.ladewgardens.com/.
The National Arboretum, 3501 New York Ave., NE. on the banks of the Anacostia River, in Washington D.C.; or Hershey Rose Garden and Arboretum, 170 Hotel Rd, in Hershey, PA.
Another place to enjoy tulips and daffodils is Rawlings Conservatory in Druid Hill Park right beside the Maryland Zoo. The address is 3100 Swann Drive, Baltimore, MD 21217. For more information, visit www.rawlingsconservatory.org.
Sherwood Gardens in Baltimore features over 80,000 bulbs planted every year, according to an undated article on the website, “Sunshine Whispers.” The gardens are located at: 4100 Greenway, Baltimore, MD 21218. For more information, please see their website at guilfordassociation.org/sherwood.
