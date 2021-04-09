Dayhoff: Experiencing a mild form of ‘Tulipmania’ as April in Maryland means tulips and daffodils

Meanwhile, this spring, a year after the COVID-19 global pandemic began, folks are increasing interested in getting out of the house for a safe outdoor activity. First among equals for my favorite places to get away to enjoy spring flowers is Longwood Gardens. From an article I wrote in May 2018, Longwood is the place to see vast gardens full of daffodils, tulips, magnolias, flowering cherries and more than 240,000 flowering bulbs – including “145,000 tulips are planted along [the] ‘Flower Garden Walk’ and in [the] Idea Garden,” according to the Longwood Garden’s website.