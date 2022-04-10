Dayhoff: Carroll County Sheriff’s Office holds training academy graduation

On April 1, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office held graduation exercises at its North Carroll facility for the fifth class at the law enforcement officers’ training academy and the second class at the correctional officers’ academy.

Fifteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the training academy, and nine correctional deputies graduated from the correctional academy.

On April 1, 15 new law enforcement officers graduated from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office training academy, and nine correctional deputies graduated from the correctional academy. (Kevin Dayhoff)

Training for law enforcement officers is constantly evolving and by all accounts the instruction at the 28-week training academy is both physically and intellectually rigorous. However, today’s training stands in sharp contrast with that of 75 years ago.

Back on Oct. 11, 1946, the Democratic Advocate published an article, “Recommended For Sheriff,” which described the Democratic candidate for sheriff showing his qualifications for the job.

“You got to have real stuff to face a knife situation at a county fair. Candidate Ray Yohn for Democratic sheriff was invited by a knife thrower at the Carroll County Fair, Taneytown, last week to have a cigar the sheriff was smoking to be amputated close to his mouth as an exhibition.

The Westminster Police Department had two recruits graduate from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office training academy on April 1. From left: Westminster Police Department Capt. Tom Kowalczyk, graduating recruit Cynthia Hall, Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell, Westminster Police Officer First Class Victoria Ash, and graduating recruit Jonathan Ray. (Kevin Dayhoff)

“Mr. Yohn accepted the invitation. He stood sideways at a distance with his cigar close to a wooden barrier. ... The second [knife] cut the cigar in two, the knife sticking the board.

“In some way Wesley Mathias, the Republican candidate for sheriff was invited to perform the same act. But he refused to do so.

“The knife thrower learning that the two were opponents in the coming election remarked, ‘You should elect Mr. Yohn sheriff, who has the courage to perform his duty without fear,’ it is said.”

In May 2018 the first training academy class graduated 17 recruits. That year, Carroll County’s 58th sheriff, Jim DeWees, “congratulated 17 young men … for what will be one of their proudest accomplishments, he said. He knows because he still considers graduating from the police academy to be one of his greatest accomplishments,” according to an account of the graduation.

Graduating recruit Annelise Young served as class president of this year’s law enforcement training class. Upon graduation, Young joined the Sykesville Police Department. Young is the first Sykesville recruit to graduate from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Training Academy. From left: Sykesville Field Training Officer Pfc. Jason Kirkner, graduating recruit Annelise Young, Sykesville Mayor Stacy Link, and Sykesville Police Chief Michael A. Spaulding. (Kevin Dayhoff)

Graduating recruit Annelise Young served as president of this year’s law enforcement class. Upon graduation, Young joined the Sykesville Police Department, to the delight of Sykesville Mayor Stacy Link, who also attended the graduation ceremonies. Young addressed the graduating classes at the ceremony by explaining in colorful detail the rigors and hardship involved in the training.

“Not everyone is built for something like this,” explained Young. “You all should be proud of how far you’ve come. I am personally very proud to represent the Sykesville Police Department as their very first recruit. …

Correctional Deputy Brandon Tignor, second from right, was one of nine graduates in the second class of the CCSO Correctional Training Academy. All nine of the recruits who graduated April 1 are joining the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. (Kevin Dayhoff)

“At the beginning of the academy, we were told to think of it as an elephant we had to eat and to take it a bite at a time. Each major training we finished was one more bite of the elephant down. There were days that bite was hard to swallow. Today, we finished that elephant. The last thing I have to say is: That elephant was delicious!”

The academy is the product of the hard work and forward thinking of DeWees, who was raised in Carroll County and is a 1988 graduate of South Carroll High School. DeWees began his career as a cadet at the age of 18, with the Maryland State Police. He retired in 2014 after 25 years of service. That was also the year he was elected to be the first new sheriff of Carroll County in 16 years.

In DeWees’ keynote address at the graduation ceremonies, he observed that “that this was an unusual and difficult time for our world. In my 33 years as a law enforcement officer, I’ve never seen the fear and uncertainty in our profession the way it’s been the past two years.

“Almost simultaneously when COVID-19 hit, there were calls for police reform, and some advocating for defunding the police. … First responders and corrections were experiencing what could be compared to a 100-year storm.

“But regardless of all these forces telling you to run from this profession, you chose to defy the negativity and pursue it anyway. … You decided to stand up and join a very noble and rewarding profession.”

DeWees mentioned that he had spoken to the class the day before “about Irish explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton. In 1914 Shackleton recruited a crew for a very dangerous mission to the Antarctic. Knowing that this sailing expedition would be dangerous with almost certain failure he chose to recruit differently than his bosses wanted him to. …

“He knew he would need a special crew for this mission. Shackleton’s posting read, ‘Men wanted for hazardous journey. Small wages, bitter cold, long months of complete darkness, constant danger, safe return doubtful. Honor and recognition in case of success.’ Does this sound familiar?

“Just a few weeks into his expedition, Shackleton’s ship grounded in the ice. His ship and crew would be there until the ice would thaw in early spring. But it took years before Shackleton could retrieve his entire crew and take them to civilization.

“Shackleton did not lose one member of his crew despite the almost certain reality of death. This was no accident. It was because he recruited the right people for the job.

“I believe,” said DeWees, “that all of you are the right people for the job. I know that you have been trained well. … I’m confident you have what it takes to do this career.”

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.