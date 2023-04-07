Kevin Dayhoff: Reese Volunteer Fire Company celebrates 75 years of service

Firefighters, first responders, friends, and family gathered at the Reese fire station April 1 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company.

Members of the department were joined by elected officials and community leaders in the station’s newly renovated social hall above the engine bays at the intersection of Route 140 and Reese Road.

The Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company gathered to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the fire department on Saturday evening, April 1, 2023. After an invocation by Reese Chaplain Sam Mann, and welcoming remarks by Reese Chief Kenny Hyde, the program was turned over to Carroll County Chief Mike Robinson, the director of the Carroll County Department Fire and Emergency Medical Services. From left to right: Reese Chief Kenny Hyde, Carroll County Chief Mike Robinson, and Reese Fire Chief Andrew Wooden. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

Those in attendance included Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker, state Del. Eric Bouchat, Carroll County Commissioner Kenny Kiler, and this writer, representing the Westminster Common Council. In addition to the elected officials present, the list of distinguished guests filled two pages.

After an invocation by Reese Chaplain Sam Mann, and welcoming remarks by Reese Chief Kenny Hyde, the program was turned over to Mike Robinson, the county’s director of Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

A photo of the Reese & Community Volunteer Fire station and equipment, taken from the median strip in Route 140 just after a snow storm, in approximately 1968, shows from left to right: a 1968 International C08190 Custom, 1958 International Commercial Chassis, and a 1963 Brush Truck International Chassis. Photo courtesy of Reese.

Reese has been busy since I last had the opportunity I had to write about the department. That was on April 7, 2018, when the department held its 70th anniversary banquet. The annual report provided by current Reese fire Chief Andrew Wooden noted challenges “both expected and unexpected.” “In 2022 we responded to over 2,000 emergency calls for service, 1,036 for fire calls and 1,332 for medical emergencies. …

“In October our EMS Captain Jared Krieger established a community CPR class, providing free CPR training to members of the community. To date we have trained more than 300 members of the community in CPR. …”

Several members of the department were recognized for decades of service to the greater Reese community — Sandymount, Patapsco, Carrollton, Bethel, and Finksburg.

Members of Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Co. stop for a picture around 1950, in front of the first fire station, “Caple’s Garage,” on Old Baltimore Boulevard in downtown Reese. The volunteer fire company had an organizational meeting in “Caple's Garage” on Jan. 26, 1948. The station moved to the intersection of the new highway – Route 140, and Reese Road, on March 26, 1956. Photo courtesy of Reese.

Dave Davidson has served 35 years. Donald Love and Sam Mann have served 40 years. Jerry Dayton has been an active Reese member for 50 years. He became a member of Reese in 1973. Dayton served as president from 1999-2000 and as chief from 2009-2011.

Norman Schaeffer has been an active member of Reese for 50 years. He became a member of Reese on Nov. 19, 1973. He is a second-generation member of the department. He is well known for his years of serving as the primary apparatus operator for Reese. He is also in charge of ordering all of the carnival supplies. Richard Bowen has been an active member of Reese for 55 years. Bowen became a member in 1968.

Howard Link has been an active member of Reese for 60 years. Link became a member on Jan. 21, 1963. He served as the fire chief from 1981-1983. William Fourhman has been an active member of Reese for 72 years. Fourhman was born on July 16, 1931, and 20 years later on July 17, 1951, he became a member of Reese, the same year he married his wife, Marian.

On April 1, 2023, over 200 firefighters, first responders, friends, and family filled the social hall at the Reese fire station on Saturday evening to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company. Seventy-five years ago, the Reese community leaders made good use of the winter months to get together and plan for fire protection. Reese fire company had an organizational meeting Jan. 26, 1948, in “Caple's garage.” Photo courtesy of Reese.

The recipients of the firefighter of the year award for the last several years were recognized. Link was the winner in 2017; Andrew Leeds in 2018; Kylee Zbignewich in 2019; and Donald Raver in 2020. In 2020 Raver volunteered to handle the decontamination of the Reese medic unit after every COVID-19 call. He would go to Carroll Hospital, where he would clean and ventilate the units while the crew did patient transfer.

The 2021 firefighter of the year was Andrew Wooden. In January of 2021 Wooden had the difficult task of serving as the chief of the station when Bobby Jones died. It was the company’s first line of duty death.

Chaplain Mann was selected as the 2022 firefighter of the year. In 2022 Mann came back to the organization after being out for some time, got cleared as a driver and is currently taking EMT training after being a medic years ago. He has also excelled in the role of chaplain.

Members of Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Co. stop for a picture around 1957. That year, members of the Reese Volunteer Fire Company and the Westminster Volunteer Fire Company completed their Basic Fire Training course, which is given by the Fire Service Extension of the University of Maryland. Photo courtesy of Reese.

Seventy-five years ago, the Reese community leaders made good use of the winter months to get together and plan for fire protection. The Reese fire company held its organizational meeting Jan. 26, 1948, in “Caple’s garage.”

According to the fire company website, Lexly Caple, Sterling Shipley, Harry Woodward, Cleveland Knight, Russell Knouse, Chester Taylor, Joseph Taylor, Irving Blum and Holloday Blizzard all attended.

Reese ordered its first piece of equipment on May 7, 1948. It was “an International KB-8 chassis with a KB-10 engine from the Gore Motor Company of Westminster Maryland. …”

Reese moved to its present location on Route 140 in 1956. The company website reports: “The present carnival grounds were purchased from Stoner’s Nursery on Oct. 7, 1950. The tract of land contained 16.5 acres and was purchased for five thousand ($5,000) dollars.

“The company first considered building on the tract of land adjoining the present grounds, which was for sale. ... This land was purchased in April 1954 for the sum of $2,000. In August, ground was broken for the new building and was dedicated on March 26, 1956.”

Those leaders 75 years ago could not have imagined some of today’s equipment, technology and challenges, but they laid a strong foundation that enabled them to face everything that has come down the highway.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.