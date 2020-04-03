Dayhoff: The Great Toilet Paper Panic of 2020 and some history of ‘the greatest necessity of the age’

Wilkes goes on to explain, “Yet it would still be centuries later that toilet paper truly got on a roll, as it were. People had begun using old magazines, but, in 1857, New York-based entrepreneur Joseph Gayetty started selling the first commercially packaged toilet paper. Marketed as “The greatest necessity of the age!,” his ‘Medicated Paper’ came in single sheets infused with aloe … On each sheet was Gayetty’s name, although why he wanted people to wipe their backsides with his name is best left known only to him.”