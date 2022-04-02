Kevin Dayhoff: The story of the Westminster water system

On April 12, 1973, the Carroll Record newspaper ran an editorial about the Sixes Bridge Dam. The paper editorialized, “Again — to the concern of many and to the dismay of hundreds more, in Carroll and Frederick counties, the Sixes Bridge Dam and Lake Project is back on the front burner again.”

The Sixes Bridge Dam and Lake initiative really began in earnest in the late 1960s. The Army Corps of Engineers proposed a huge dam and lake project that would have made most of the Monocacy River between Carroll and Frederick counties a huge V-shaped lake that would have extended well into Pennsylvania on one leg and into Emmitsburg on the other. It was originally designed to serve as a reservoir for the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Advertisement

Sixes Bridge on Sixes Bridge Road was built by the York Bridge Company in 1915 across the Monocacy River. In the 1960s the Army Corps of Engineers proposed building a huge dam that was to be located on the Monocacy, one-half mile downstream from Sixes Bridge. The 70-foot-high dam was to be 2,250 feet long. The project was never built. Courtesy Ken Koons, Carroll County Times. (Kevin Dayhoff)

According to an undated history written by Michael Hillman for the Emmitsburg Area Historical Society, “The dam for the reservoir … was to be located on the Monocacy, one-half mile downstream from Sixes Bridge. … The 70-foot high dam was to be 2,250 feet long. …

“The V-shaped lake created by the dam would have extended twelve and a half miles up the Monocacy River. … With a shoreline of over 53 miles, the lake would have flooded 3,500 acres of farmland over a maximum width of two miles.”

Advertisement

The proposal was to create a 7,000-acre park. According to Hillman, “All told, the construction of the dam and lake would have required the purchase of 10,880 acres, and the relocation of about 70 families. …” Alas, the project was not built.

Fast forward from the 1960s to the present for a moment. At the March 28 meeting of the Westminster mayor and Common Council, the design and engineering phase of a project to remove, consolidate and replace the two large water mains under Main Street from Longwell Avenue to “The Forks” at Pennsylvania Avenue and West Main Street, was approved.

This is a huge project that has been under consideration since the 1960s. Discussions really got serious in the late 1990s. A few days after the meeting, several folks wondered why in the world there are two parallel water mains traveling much of the length of Main Street. Thank you for asking. I have written about this topic several times. Some of this discussion has been published before.

The origins of what we know today as the Westminster water system are actually two water companies that were consolidated many years ago. The original systems date to 1883 and before. According to folklore, the two systems incorporated a pre-1883 hodgepodge of pipes — some wooden — along with wells and springs that ran in a crazy quilt hither and yon.

Westminster's first private water company was created after the Great Westminster Fire of April 9, 1883. The blaze destroyed several blocks of the city's west end. This historic photograph shows what was left of the Zeiber building, at the corner of John and West Main streets, after the fire. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Carroll County. (Kevin Dayhoff)

Carroll County Daily Headlines Daily Get the day's top news and sports headlines. >

The first private water company was created and named the Westminster Water Company, right after the disastrous Great Westminster Fire destroyed several blocks of the west end of the city. In 1901, a second company was formed and named Citizens Water and Power Company. These two companies competed for customers until their consolidation in 1909. To this day there are many unconnected dual water lines under some streets within the city — for example Main Street, which is supplied by two ancient, parallel, unconnected water lines.

In 1920, the Cranberry Water Pumping Station was constructed on the site of the Old Winter’s Mill, hence the name of the “new” high school just outside Westminster. Westminster’s water system remained in private hands until the city purchased the Maryland Water Company in 1964 for $961,792 and sold approximately $1.45 million worth of bonds at 2½ % interest to pay for the water system, along with improvements and expansions.

In 1964, the City of Westminster consisted of 477 acres and had a population of 6,123, compared to approximately 4,000 acres and 18,000 folks today. Stamps cost 5 cents. A home in Westminster cost anywhere from $7,500 to $13,000. The new air-conditioned Westminster Apartments on Poole Road were renting for $89.50 a month. The starting salary for a Carroll County teacher was $4,800 per year.

The Westminster mayor was Joseph H. Hahn Jr., and the Common Council consisted of LeRoy Conaway, David Babylon, Emerson Palmer, Charles Foutz, and Russell Sellman. The clerk-city manager was Johnny Eckard. The street commissioner was Howard Slorp. City Council members served two-year staggered terms. There was an election every year. The council met once a month. The tax rate was 59 cents per $100 of valuation and until the purchase of the water system, the city was debt free.

Advertisement

The Westminster Police Chief was Charles L. Seipp, and the department consisted of six law enforcement officers who were referred to as “bailiffs” at the time. The title of bailiff continued until 1979. There was no organizational structure, and officers had no rank.

The police department was located in two small rooms in City Hall. Beginning in 1946, calls for police service were taken at the Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Company No. 1, then located on Main Street. A dispatcher would activate a yellow flashing light suspended over Main Street in front of the fire hall where a patrolling officer would see it and stop in for information concerning the need for police assistance. This system of dispatching calls continued until the 1950′s when radio communication took over.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.