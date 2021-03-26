Dayhoff: Vaccinations, married teachers, and contagious diseases were topics of concern for public school officials in the 1870s

The women of the 1911 class of Western Maryland College are pictured during their junior year. According to historian Jay Graybeal, “In the early 1970s, [Elderdice] wrote about a series of newspaper articles about local history topics for the Historical Society; ‘A Look at Health Services Back Then,’ which described health conditions and care in the summer of 1872, in the Carroll County Times. Elderdice is in the center of this photograph from “Dorothy Elderdice – An Indomitable Spirit” by Dr. James E. Lightner for the winter 2014 edition of the Carroll History Journal, from the 1910 Western Maryland College yearbook, Aloha; courtesy of the McDaniel College archives. (Kevin Dayhoff)