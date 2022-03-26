Kevin: Dayhoff: Merriment, joy and other history about the old county jail

On March 24, 1887, the Carroll County Democrat newspaper reported that, “On Monday afternoon a plan of several prisoners to escape was discovered by Sheriff Lynch in time to prevent a general jail [escape] … Merriment and joy, singing and dancing during the evening, for the past ten days has been the rule of the prisoners.”

Apparently, all the noise the prisoners were making was to hide their mischief. Upon “careful scrutiny,” the sheriff discovered that in “cell No. 12… the iron bars of the window were gone and replaced with broomsticks, blackened with charcoal.”

Most folks are aware of the current Carroll County Detention Center located at 100 N. Court St. in Westminster; however when I was growing up in Westminster, however, the “jail,” as it was known then, was located right next door to the current detention center in the large stone building.

The “jail” dates back to 1837, when right after the county was formed, the state required the county to build a courthouse, an “almshouse,” and a jail.

In November 2007, historian Mary Ann Ashcraft wrote an article for the Historical Society of Carroll County in which she reported that she finds the historic jail “located at its original site on North Court Street, Westminster,” to be “[o]ne of the most fascinating old buildings in Carroll County.”

She is not alone in that opinion.

This stereograph shows Carroll County’s old jail in Westminster as it appeared following the fire of May 1882 which gutted the interior. According to historian Mary Anne Ashcraft, around 1838, about a year after the jail was completed, a wall 17 feet high and 2 feet thick was added to enclose the jail yard, and in 1874 a gallows was erected in one corner of the yard. According to Judge Joe Getty, the wall was demolished in 1912 when a major jail improvement project was completed. Courtesy of the Historical Society of Carroll County. (Kevin Dayhoff)

According to Ashcraft, “The massive 3-story structure still looks forbidding with its iron-barred windows and thick stone walls which loom over the observer who wanders around it today. About a year after the jail was completed, a wall 17 feet high and 2 feet thick was added to enclose the jail yard, and in 1874 a gallows was erected in one corner of the yard. Both [the] wall and [the] gallows would undoubtedly have made the whole complex look even more impressive to anyone receiving a sentence. The dark green stone for the jail and wall were supposedly quarried at the site, although no quarry pit is visible today.”

According to an article written in 1993 by historian Joe Getty, “The wall was demolished in 1912 when a major jail improvement project was completed.”

“An enormous fire in May 1882 nearly destroyed the building which was already considered in poor condition,” according to Ashcraft. “Several prisoners had escaped and there were murmurs about constructing a new jail. However, the Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Carroll County decided it should be repaired rather than pay the amount for which it had been insured and it went on to serve the County for almost 90 more years.”

Ashcraft reported that while the jail was originally under construction in 1837, the Carrolltonian newspaper of Dec. 1, 1837, wrote about an escape: “[While] One of the rooms in the debtors apartment [was] being finished … [the prisoners] were placed therein, and remained there until Wednesday night, when they made their escape by prying open the top of the iron grated door sufficiently wide to enable them to creep through; and there being no persons occupying any other part of the building, and the outer doors unfinished, they walked out and made their escape.

“During that period, men could be imprisoned for debt although women had been excluded from prison terms by an 1825 law. A man remained in jail until he either paid his debt or found bondsmen who would secure it to his creditors. This misguided practice, which Charles Dickens frequently mentioned in his novels, was abolished in 1851.

“Over the years, the jail housed prisoners of many kinds from simple debtors to thieves and murderers. A few hangings occurred in the yard. Although officially closed as a jail about 1968, the building went on to other uses as a teen center and home of Junction, Inc.”

If you are not aware of Junction, it was a local nonprofit agency for substance abuse prevention and outpatient drug treatment. A month after its incorporation, on Dec. 6, 1971, it opened its doors in the historic Carroll County Jail on Court Street in Westminster. In full disclosure, I served on the board of Junction for many years. Junction lost its funding in 2012 and closed.

The historic Carroll County Jail located at 100 North Court Street in Westminster is pictured Thursday, March 24, 2022. Located right next door to the current detention center in the large stone building. Built in 1837, the historic jail closed around 1968. At the time the building went on to other uses as a teen center and home of Junction, a local nonprofit agency for substance abuse prevention, and outpatient drug treatment. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

It should be mentioned that ghost sightings over at the historic court house and the jail are legendary as a result of three hangings in Carroll County history. Joseph Davis was hanged in 1874. Solomon Sudler, a 16-year-old, was hanged in 1916. In 1859, the first person in Carroll County history to be hanged is the most historically significant. It was Rebecca McCormack, who was convicted of killing a 13-year-old boy with a pitchfork. She is the only woman hanged in Carroll County history.

In 1887, there were 30 prisoners in jail for a variety of offenses, from breaking into railroad cars to theft of clover seed. The old jail was replaced in 1970 with what was then called, a “lock up,” which had room for 16 prisoners. After additions in 1985 and 1999, the current 24,780-square-foot detention center provides the opportunity for “merriment and joy” for approximately 287 revelers.

Many thanks to Mary Ann Ashcraft and Judge Joe Getty for their contributions to this fascinating piece of Carroll County history.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.