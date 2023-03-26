Kevin Dayhoff: The legacy of the Robert Moton School

At a recent meeting of the Carroll County chapter of the Maryland Municipal League, at Venue Bouchonjust northwest of Taneytown, the keynote speaker was William S. Hudson, the president of The Former Students and Friends of Robert Moton High School. Hudson is a former food administrator at Springfield Hospital Center and a 1959 Moton graduate.

According to the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, “The Former Students and Friends of Robert Moton High School was established in 1972 by alumni from Robert Moton High School. The organization provides monetary aid to African-American students in the Carroll County School System to help them meet their educational goals. In order to do so, they sponsor various social activities that reinforce the Moton heritage for Robert Moton Alumni.”

Advertisement

At the March 16, 2023, meeting of the Carroll County chapter of the Maryland Municipal League, Bill Hudson, the president of The Former Students and Friends of Robert Moton High School, explained that the Robert Moton organization would like to continue its efforts to put together a museum in a portion of the Robert Moton building dedicated to the history and accomplishments of the Robert Moton School. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

After an introduction by Maryland Municipal League Carroll County chapter president and Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz, Hudson explained that the Robert Moton organization is working to put together a museum dedicated to the history and accomplishments of the Robert Moton School and its graduates.

The Robert Moton School opened in 1930 with 60 pupils and was closed in 1965 when the county schools were integrated. For many years the building served as the home of a branch of the Catonsville Community College, which evolved into the Carroll Community College.

Advertisement

Before 1930, Carroll’s African American population usually got their education in someone’s home or in the quintessential one-room schoolhouse. According to the late Bill Dixon, in an interview I did with him in 2008, two large structures were located in Westminster in 1930 for the purpose of educating all African American students in Carroll County from grades 1 through 11. Remember, it was only after 1950 that Maryland schools added a 12th year.

George M. Crawford became principal of the school around 1931. The school’s PTA, led by Maymie E. (nee Dunson) Dixon, with the help of Crawford, were instrumental in the school being named for Robert Russa Moton. In 1948, a new facility was built on Center Street. It was at that time that a dirt road was extended to the school building.

The second historic Robert Moton School was built in 1949 on South Center Street in Westminster to replace the first structure built in 1930. It served grades 1 through 12 as a segregated school until 1965 in Westminster. Today it serves as a satellite county office building. Photo by Kevin E. Dayhoff Oct. 12, 2015.

The Robert Moton School operated at the Center Street location from 1949 until 1965. Around 2005, the 28,000-square-foot Robert Moton building, located on South Center Street in Westminster across from the Carroll County Health Department, was completely renovated to house the Carroll County Board of Elections and Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks.

The cost of renovations in 2005 was approximately $2.3 million. At that time, many of us in the community advocated that a portion of the building be dedicated to maintaining the memory of the building when it was a segregated school for African-American students in Carroll County during the segregation years. That effort continues.

As for Robert Moton, he is arguably one of the most powerful African-American leaders in United States history. He had the ear of, and wielded influence over every American president from President Woodrow Wilson through Franklin Roosevelt.

The only Carroll County high school to educate African-Americans in 1931 was named for the president of Tuskegee Institute and the chair of Hoover’s Colored Advisory Commission that investigated the treatment of African-Americans after the 1927 Mississippi Flood, Robert Moton. Submitted photo.

In 1927, he burst into prominence during the Mississippi Flood, when the river broke “out of its levee system in 145 places and flooded” an area the size of four New England states, according to a documentary by PBS.

According to numerous accounts, “330,000 African-Americans [had been] moved to 154 relief camps. Over 13,000 ‘refugees’ near Greenville, Mississippi were evacuated to … an unbroken levee, and stranded there for days without food or clean water, while boats arrived to evacuate white women and children.”

Advertisement

PBS reports that the National Guard was called in to patrol the refugee camps and robbed, assaulted, raped and murdered black Americans held on the levee. Meanwhile, the administration of President Calvin Coolidge “placed Secretary of Commerce Herbert Hoover in command of all flood relief operations.”

Hoover, who harbored presidential hopes, swept into action, and as a result was praised by the national press. There was only one thing that could tarnish Hoover’s glowing image – the treatment of Black Americans in the Washington County levee camps.

Hoover turned to Moton, who had replaced founder Booker T. Washington as the head of the Tuskegee Institute. Hoover asked Moton, who was considered a prominent Black American leader in the Republican Party, to form the “Colored Advisory Commission” and investigate.

“The commission … presented the findings to Hoover... But the information was never made public. Hoover had asked the Tuskegee president to keep a tight lid on his investigation,” according to a number of accounts, including PBS. In return, Hoover promised Moton a role in his administration once he was elected president.

Community leaders gathered for an event on May 19, 2019, to support “The Former Students and Friends of Robert Moton High School.” The fund was established in 1972 by alumni from Robert Moton High School. The organization provides monetary aid to Carroll County African-American students in the Carroll County School System to help them meet their educational goals. In order to do so, they sponsor various social activities that reinforce the Moton heritage for Robert Moton Alumni. All proceeds from these activities are placed in the scholarship fund. Courtesy Delmar L. Gillus.

Once elected in 1928, however, “Hoover ignored … the promises he had made to his black constituency.” In the following election of 1932, the Tuskegee president withdrew his support for Hoover and switched to the Democratic Party. In a historic shift, Black Americans began to abandon the Republicans … and turned to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Democratic Party instead.”

Meanwhile, at the same time, George M. Crawford became principal of the only Carroll County high school to educate black Americans in 1931, and he was instrumental in the school being named after Robert Moton.

Advertisement

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.