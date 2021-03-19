Dayhoff: Barbara Robbins was the first female killed in the line of duty in Vietnam | COMMENTARY

Scene of Viet Cong terrorist bombing in Saigon, Republic of Vietnam. Although neither the Department of Defense or the National Archives and Records Administration will identify the time and location of this picture, it is widely believed among multiple media sources that this is a photo of the bombing that took place on March 30, 1965, at the US Embassy in Saigon. It was this bombing that took the lives of 19 Vietnamese, two Americans, and one Filipino; and injured 183 others. Department of the Air Force - National Archives and Records Administration. (Department of the Air Force - National Archives and Records Administration/Courtesy Photo)