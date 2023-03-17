Kevin Dayhoff: The Carroll Arts Center, a community jewel, celebrates 20 years

The Carroll Arts Center is shown in 2020. After about two years of planning, fundraising and community input, groundbreaking for the innovative renovation of the former movie theater took place on Feb. 11, 2002. The ribbon cutting to officially open the Carroll Arts Center occurred April 4, 2003. The $1.3 million project was funded through a variety of public and private sources. This year the Carroll Arts center celebrates its 20th anniversary. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

On April 4, the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster will celebrate its 20th anniversary at the old Carroll Theatre, 91 W. Main St. In the last 20 years the arts center has proven invaluable as not only a center for arts and cultural events, but also as a critical economic development driver for Carroll County.

By all measures, the innovative adaptive re-use of the old art deco Carroll Theatre has been a success. Westminster purchased the theater for $310,000 in June 2000, after a year of study and acquisition efforts. State Program Open Space funds were used for the purchase.

Special thanks go to the leadership of folks such as former Mayor Ken Yowan; council member Greg Pecoraro; then-council President Damian Halstad; former Westminster Planning and Public Works Director Tom Beyard; former Carroll County Arts Council President Stacy Shaffer; and former Maryland Gov. Parris Glendening, all of whom had the vision to acquire the building for a greater public good. I was the mayor of Westminster at the time — the project was not easy.

After about two years of planning, fundraising and community input, groundbreaking for the innovative renovation of the former movie theater took place on Feb. 11, 2002. The ribbon cutting to officially open the Carroll Arts Center occurred on April 4, 2003. The $1.3 million project was funded through a variety of public and private sources (including this writer).

The groundbreaking ceremonies which marked the beginning of the renovations to the historic Carroll Theatre took place on April 4, 2003. The Art Deco style Carroll Theatre at 91 W. Main St. originally opened on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 25, 1937. Westminster purchased the Carroll Theatre in 2000 and immediately began major renovations for the historic theatre to be repurposed as the Carroll County Arts Council. Westminster’s adaptive reuse of the former Carroll Theatre on W. Main St. in Westminster opened a new chapter in the history of the building. Courtesy of the former Westminster Economic Development Administrator Stan Ruchlewicz

The 14,000-square-foot, 264-seat arts center is a textbook study of a successful public-private partnership and a wonderful collage of municipal, county and state cooperation.

The last film flickered off the reel in the Carroll Theatre in 1988. With careful programming and hard work, the arts center has given the Carroll Theatre, which opened on Nov. 26, 1937, a second life as a cultural and community center. The Carroll Theater was built on land purchased for $10.

More than 85 years ago, the Carroll Theatre was part of an era of keen community interest in art and cultural events and the latest innovation in entertainment — movies. Long before the Carroll Theatre opened in 1937, Westminster had a number of “moving picture” theaters. According to “Carroll County Maryland, A History 1837-1976,” by Nancy Warner; the “golden age of business and entertainment on Main Street in Westminster occurred largely between 1900 and 1930.”

A group of moviegoers posed in front of the Carroll Theatre, 91 W. Main St. in Westminster, in 1941. The tag line for the movie, “The Little Foxes,” starring Bette Davis and Herbert Marshall, was “the film version of the stage hit, as the ruthless beauty whose ambition spelt the doom of three men.” The Carroll Theatre opened on Thanksgiving Day 1937. Historical Society of Carroll County collection, gift of John Byers.

Westminster simultaneously supported three movie theaters. The Ki-Yi O Motion Picture Parlour and the Star Theater were both on West Main Street; another theater was in the Albion Hotel, at the corner of Main Street and the railroad tracks.

“Illustrated songs — moving pictures acting out familiar songs — were also popular.” The Odd Fellows Hall, 140 E. Main St., opened an “opera house” on Feb. 1, 1912 and “quickly became the most popular movie theater in town. …” Bear in mind, during this period, Westminster’s population was about 3,000.

The present-day arts center contributes to our community in more ways than meet the eye. The arts build a sense of community, identity and pride. Arts programs and cultural events add to our sense of community and quality of life by bringing people together for a shared experience.

Carroll Theatre, now the Carroll Arts Center, shown in 1938. The Art Deco style Carroll Theatre at 91 W. Main St. originally opened on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 25, 1937. Westminster purchased the Carroll Theatre in 2000 and immediately began major renovations for the historic theatre to be repurposed as the Carroll County Arts Council. Submitted Photo.

Arts and cultural programming provide quality of life values to a family-oriented community and serve as an incubator and creative outlet for our community.

In full disclosure, this writer is a member of the current Carroll County Arts Council board, and I have been an active member of the arts council since 1969. Since 1969, the arts council has been located at many places throughout the city, from Court Street to the Davis Library building, to the basement of the Winchester Exchange. I have had the honor of showing my art at every location. Over the years I have written about the history of the Carroll Theatre, the art of economic development, the arts center and the arts council a number of times. Portions of this discussion have been published before.

The movie, “Radio City Revels,” is listed on the marque of the Carroll Theatre in 1938. Over 85 years ago, the Carroll Theatre was part of an earlier era of a community that has always been keenly interested in art and cultural events – and the latest entertainment, movies. “Radio City Revels” was released on Feb. 11, 1938. It starred Bob Burns as Lester Robin, a songwriter who can only write songs when he is asleep. Songwriters Harry – Jack Oakie, and Teddy – Milton Berle, transcribe Lester’s songs as he sleeps. The plan is sabotaged by love triangle that develops between Lester, a dancer named Billie, and her sister Gertie. Submitted photo

The bar for top quality staff was set high in 2003. Executive Director Sandy Oxx and a talented staff got the Carroll Arts Center off to a wonderful start in the new location. The tradition of a highly qualified staff and an excellent executive director continues to this day with Executive Director Lynne Griffith — a talented artist in her own right.

The arts center also brings a substantial return on investment to Carroll County in the form of tax dollars and increased economic vibrancy.

Not only does a strong and vibrant community arts and cultural presence strengthen spiritually and philosophically, it also strengthens a region economically. The artistic and cultural soul of a community makes our communities better places to live and work.

Lynne Griffith, the current executive director of the Carroll Arts Council, is pictured March 14, 2022. Photo by Jesse deCruz.

Arts and cultural centers are often an important factor when businesses decide whether to locate in an area such as Carroll County. A prospective business will often gauge the health of a community by investigating the vigor of the nonprofit community, the faith community, youth-oriented programming, recreational opportunities and the level of art and cultural opportunities available for the community and its employees.

A region is not necessarily transformed by the power, quality and value of art, but by the greater sense of vibrancy, optimism and sense of self-worth it provides.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.