Kevin Dayhoff: Historic preservation adds to quality of life. Demolition subtracts.

In the 1960s, Westminster’s self-esteem took second place to our search for meaningful progress. Perhaps it began with the demolition of the Westminster train station. In an article I wrote in 2014, I reported that the big news for the New Year’s celebrations in Westminster in 1897 was the opening of the new train station in town. Until 1961, the station was located between the railroad tracks and the present-day Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library. From 1861 to 1960, a good bit of the economic vitality of downtown Westminster was supported by a thriving passenger rail service.