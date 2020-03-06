Dayhoff: Westminster parking meters in the news ... and not for the first time

Presently, too many of the meters do not work and the software for the meters is no longer supported. In addition, according to Westminster Mayor Joe Dominick, today, many folks no longer carry money — especially coins — but have a credit card or smart phone with them. One of the ideas being considered is to remove the parking meters and replace them with kiosks placed strategically and conveniently throughout town, which will take coins, paper money, credit cards, or a phone app to pay for the meter.