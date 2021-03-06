Dayhoff: Westminster Fire Department honors eight individuals who died last year

We set aside a time to pay our respects to the firefighters and EMS providers who have gone before us. These are individuals who made a difference in our community through their personal sacrifices to help provide a safety net for the community to raise our families, go about our business, and enjoy our quality of life in our community. First responders are a family. We bond and come together through shared common experiences. All too often too many of those experiences are difficult and unpleasant.