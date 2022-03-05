Kevin Dayhoff: Battle of The Alamo coincided with significant events in Carroll County’s history

On March 6, 1836, 186 years ago, the siege of the Alamo — Missión San Antonio de Valero — ended in San Antonio de Béxar, in what was then the self-proclaimed, but as yet unrecognized, Republic of Texas, a sovereign country that existed from March 2, 1836, to Feb. 19, 1846.
Today, the Battle of the Alamo is considered a watershed event in the War of Texas Independence. According to a history on the “official” Alamo website, “On April 6, 1830, the Mexican government attempted to stop the flood of immigration by prohibiting the settlement of emigrants from the United States.” The result helped fuel the Texas Revolution, which raged from Sept. 30, 1835 to April 21, 1836, during which the Battle of the Alamo played a key role.
At the time, much of the area that we know today as the State of Texas was a breakaway province from Mexico, which hadwon its independence from Spain in 1821.
Méxican soldiers under the command of General Antonio López de Santa Anna (1794-1876) marched into San Antonio on Feb. 23, 1836 to begin the process of reclaiming the breakaway province for Mexico. Santa Anna faced a garrison of approximately 185 defenders led by William Travis, James Bowie, and Davy Crockett. Thirteen days later, on March 6, Santa Anna’s Toluca Battalion scaled the walls of the Alamo and 90 minutes later it was over. Accounts differ, but in recent years the prevailing narrative suggests that approximately five of the defenders survived, only to be executed shortly afterward.
The events that led to the battle, and details of the battle itself, have been debated by historians and storytellers ever since. According to one account of the battle, “Several former Mexican generals and the mayor of Bexar were interviewed years after the battle and their stories were the same, Santa Anna lost around 3,000 troops in that final battle and some of his officers said. ... ‘Another such victory will ruin us.’ ”
For many years, the battle was overshadowed by the Mexican–American War of 1846–48. Through the years, the 13-day siege of the Alamo has become the object of Hollywood revisionism, folklore, myth and legend. The Disney television series featuring Davy Crockett in the 1950s and the 1960 film starring John Wayne, “The Alamo,” served to greatly romanticize and cloud the history of the conflict.
In the fall of 2013, I took the opportunity to visit, study, and write about the Alamo myself. During my tour of the Alamo and San Antonio I was intrigued with the story of the Alamo and the War of Texas Independence and how they compared with events in Carroll County in the same time frame.
As early as 1785, citizens petitioned Maryland Gov. William Paca to form Paca County from parts of Frederick and Baltimore counties. In the Nov. 25, 1813, issue of the Engine of Freedom, a newspaper in “The Forks,” later to be known as Uniontown, it was reported that a petition was being forwarded to the Maryland General Assembly to form Union County, with the county seat in Uniontown. Both petitions were rejected.
In October 1833, a referendum was held, in what we now know as the area encompassing Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties, on whether a new county was to be created. The vote failed, 593 to 554, although it was later speculated that it failed because of voter irregularities in Baltimore County.
Manchester, which had been against the idea of forming a separate (Carroll) county, “exultantly fired [a cannon] in the direction of defeated Westminster” after the vote was taken.
Subsequently a bill was introduced in 1835 and passed the General Assembly on March 25, 1836, to form Carroll County. This act was confirmed on Jan. 19, 1837. It took only a war of words that lasted about 50 years — not a battle like the Alamo or an attack by Manchester — but Carroll Countians had finally become an independent county.
I have read that, “Those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it. And those who do study history are doomed to stand by helplessly while everyone else repeats it.” Remember the Alamo.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.