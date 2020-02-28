Dayhoff: Dr. Griffin remembered for his community leadership

I was fortunate enough to have been a patient of Welliver and Stewart’s practice — since 1953. Later when I was involved in high school sports, it was Griffin’s key and critical leadership that many of us looked up to in those formative years. When our friends and classmates were serving and dying in Vietnam, he was there for us. When we faced obstacles with our participation in sports, or got hurt, Griffin was there for us; mostly, on his own time. When my best friend, Mark Causey, died of cancer in 1971, he was there for me and all my classmates and teammates.