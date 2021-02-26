Dayhoff: ‘Small actions that will have big impacts’: The buzz about bees in Westminster

Dr. Mona Becker, an environmental science teacher and former member of the Westminster Common Council added, “Pollinators provide a vital ecosystem service … Pollinators contribute to food production and food security, as well as the global economy. Climate change has negatively affected pollinators. Plant species are blooming earlier each year, some species of plants are blooming a month earlier than they were 45 years ago. There is a danger that pollinators and the plants will be out of sync in the future. Westminster is situated in a rural, agriculturally rich area. Providing healthy habitats for pollinators will not only highlight the importance of pollinators in our ecosystem but will benefit our local farming community.”