Kevin Dayhoff: Remembering Neal Powell, who helped shape today’s Taneytown

It was 20 years ago, on Jan. 13, 2002, that Neal William Powell of Taneytown, one of Carroll County’s most distinguished, long-standing and celebrated community leaders, died at the age of 80.
Powell served the City of Taneytown in various capacities for about 35 years — from June 1957 through February 1992. He served for 21 years as an elected official and 14 years as an appointed official. He also served as a city councilman, council president, mayor and city manager.
He served on the Taneytown City Council from 1957 to 1966; he was council president in 1959. He served as mayor of Taneytown from 1966 to 1978, and was city manager from 1978 to 1992. He was inducted into the Maryland Municipal League Hall of Fame in 2000. I nominated him to the MML Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame was created to honor municipal officials still in office and who had held municipal elected office for 20 years or longer.
As a member of the MML board of directors I helped sponsor the initiative to expand the Hall of Fame criteria for two years, ending April 30, 2001, to allow the nomination of an individual who had served as an elected municipal official for 20 or more years, but was no longer holding municipal elected office. This allowed me to nominate a number of distinguished Carroll County elected officials who had never been honored in the MML Hall of Fame.
In my nomination narrative I noted that Powell’s accomplishments included serving as the Maryland Municipal League president from 1972 to 1973. During his tenure as president, Powell was responsible for keeping Baltimore City in the league.
Powell served as the league’s district vice president for several terms. During his tenure in MML leadership legislation was proposed in the Maryland General Assembly to amend the state’s annexation law to provide counties absolute control over annexations. It looked as through this law would go through so Powell suggested meeting with the Maryland Association of Counties to develop a bill that would allow municipalities to be part of the annexation process. This started the harmonious relationship between MACo and MML that exists to this day. This compromise annexation bill is essentially in use today.
During his tenure in Taneytown, Powell brought industry and jobs to Taneytown, including as EVAPCO Inc., Ingersoll Dresser Pump Co., and Lion Brothers Co. He also attracted medical professionals to the community, such as Drs. William Linthicum and Wenifredo Iglesia.
Powell was responsible for the negotiations over the tax differential formula with Carroll County. While mayor, he established a policy not to allow city utilities to reach outside the city limits before annexation. This policy remains in effect today. He also created the office of city manager, changing the city’s form of government. He wrote the first budget for Taneytown in the early 1960s.
Powell was born Feb. 1, 1921, in Topeka, Kansas. He was the husband of M. Janet Burke Powell, his wife of 58 years. He served as a staff sergeant in the Army during World War II and the Korean conflict. When he passed away in 2002 he was the chair of Carroll Community College. He worked for Cambridge Rubber Co., in Taneytown, for 32 years as personnel director, safety director and chief expediter.
Powell was a member of Hesson-Snider Post 120 American Legion in Taneytown, serving as post commander in 1948, and the Monocacy Valley Post 6918, VFW, Harney. He also was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Taneytown, where he had been a deacon and elder.
He was an antique collector, a member of Sugarloaf Mountain Antique Car Club, Gettysburg Region Antique Car Club and Antique Automobile Club of America. He was also a member of the Taneytown Rod & Gun Club, Taneytown Chamber of Commerce and a life member of Gettysburg Lodge No. 1526 Loyal Order of Moose. Although one wonders when he found the time, he was an avid golfer and gardener.
Powell carried forward a history and tradition of leadership that dates to 1754 when, according to a website history found in Mainstreettaneytown.com, “John Diggs, a land speculator from St. Mary’s County, Maryland, gave a 60-acre tract in Carroll County to his son Edward and his son-in-law, Raphael Taney.
“Upon joining that property with an additional 7,900 acres, they laid out lots and named the tract Taneytown. The town developed in a linear pattern along the Monocacy Road (Frederick & York streets) and Baltimore Street with the intersection naturally lending itself to a town square. By the mid-18th century, taverns and inns opened on each of the four corners of the square. Besides housing and feeding weary travelers, the inns also served as public buildings where government meetings and elections were held.”
One of the weary travelers who visited Taneytown was President George Washington, who on July 1, 1791, stayed overnight at the Adam Good tavern.
Today, Taneytown’s leaders include Mayor Bradley Wantz, Mayor Pro Tem Joe Vigliotti, and council members Judith Fuller, Diane Foster, Daniel Haines, and LeRoy Hand. We owe them a debt of gratitude for their leadership.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.