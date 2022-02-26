Kevin Dayhoff: Remembering Neal Powell, who helped shape today’s Taneytown

Powell served as the league’s district vice president for several terms. During his tenure in MML leadership legislation was proposed in the Maryland General Assembly to amend the state’s annexation law to provide counties absolute control over annexations. It looked as through this law would go through so Powell suggested meeting with the Maryland Association of Counties to develop a bill that would allow municipalities to be part of the annexation process. This started the harmonious relationship between MACo and MML that exists to this day. This compromise annexation bill is essentially in use today.