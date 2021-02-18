Dayhoff: Snow removal today much different from when storms of yesteryear hit Carroll County | COMMENTARY

Westminster did not do much in the way of snow removal until the late 1940s or early 1950s. The city did not have the equipment or enough employees to do snow removal — or the money. Snow removal is staff and equipment intensive — and expensive. And when the city began to remove snow, often private citizens and local farmers helped and snow removal was confined to opening a path one-lane wide. Much of the snow was hauled to the city playground where it was left in huge piles that lasted well into spring.