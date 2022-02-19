Kevin Dayhoff: An aspirin a day: The history of a popular pain reliever

It was around 120 years ago that aspirin, one of the most widely used drugs in the world, was patented. However, the origins of this medicine, found in most everyone’s medicine cabinet, date to the beginning of written history.
Apparently there is some disagreement as to when aspirin was first patented. Various historic accounts report that aspirin was registered in the Imperial Patent Office in Berlin on March 6, 1899, as the brand name for acetylsalicylic acid, on behalf of the German pharmaceutical company Friedrich Bayer & Co.
Other historic accounts report, “In 1899, a German chemist named Felix Hoffmann, who worked for a German company called Bayer, rediscovered [Charles Frederic] Gerhardt’s formula. Felix Hoffmann made some of the formula and gave it to his father who was suffering from the pain of arthritis. With good results, Felix Hoffmann then convinced Bayer to market the new wonder drug. Aspirin was patented on February 27, 1900.”
In an age when complicated wonder drugs are constantly being formulated in pharmaceutical laboratories throughout the world, you may not be aware that the active ingredient in aspirin, acetylsalicylic acid, was originally discovered as an extract from willow and poplar trees, and the shrub spirea.
The ancient Sumerians and Egyptians, as well as Hippocrates and Pliny the Elder, used the plant extract as a remedy for pain, fever, and inflammation.
According to oral tradition, the extract from willow trees and spirea shrubs, plants native to Carroll County and the Central Maryland and mid-Atlantic region, were used for medicinal purposes by the Algonquin Nation, the Native Americans in the region, since the beginning of time. The Algonquins passed the medicinal tradition down to early settlers in the area.
A recent article in the U.S. State Department Bureau of Global Public Affairs publication, “ShareAmerica,” reports, “Many of Native Americans’ innovations in health and medicine have been around for thousands of years, predating — and contributing to — Western medicine.
“Native Americans chewed willow bark to soothe aches and pains. The active ingredient in the bark is salicin, a chemical that in 1897 formed the basis of the discovery of aspirin, the most commonly used drug in the world. (Salicin is also a precursor to salicylic acid, the active ingredient in many over-the-counter acne treatments and dandruff-fighting shampoos.)
“The concept that led to the development of vaccines — protecting oneself from a virus or disease by exposing oneself to a modified version of it — was not lost on Native Americans. Dr. Sophie E. Neuner, a research associate at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, points to tribes inoculating themselves by ingesting small amounts of substances to protect their bodies from the harmful effects of the same substances in larger quantities. …
“The world can thank Native Americans — the Iroquois and Seneca tribes, in particular — for inventing baby bottles and baby formula, important to infants’ health when breast milk is not available. And according to the History channel, Native Americans invented syringes…”
The first modern day “clinical trial” for “aspirin” was reported by Edward Stone in 1763 for a successful treatment of malarial fever.
In 1828, a pharmacist at the University of Munich, Johann Buchner, worked on an early formulation of aspirin. Italian chemists Brugnatellie and Fontana also worked on it in 1826; French chemist Henri Leroux in 1829; and another Italian, Raffaela Piria, in 1838. But the early versions were hard on the stomach, according to multiple media accounts.
The present-day formula, acetylsalicylic acid, was synthesized by a French chemist, Charles Gerhardt in 1853. Despite the fact that it worked, he abandoned his discovery.
Hoffmann was the first person to develop a buffered version, for the Bayer Company, in 1897. Various accounts indicate that “Hoffman’s work was really done by a Jewish chemist, Arthur Eichengrun, whose contributions were covered up during the Nazi era.” That’s one of the many twists and turns in the history of aspirin.
After it was patented, aspirin, in powder form, quickly became the number one drug sold in the world. In 1915 it became available in a tablet without a prescription.
After the United States entered the First World War in April 1917, the agency that administered foreign property in this country, the Alien Property Custodian, seized Bayer’s U.S. assets.
Two years later, the Treaty of Versailles forced Bayer to give up the trademarks for Aspirin. The United States auctioned off the Bayer company name and trademarks within the United States and Canada. They were purchased by Sterling Products Company for $5.3 million.
Bayer became part of the German chemical conglomerate, IG Farben, during World War II.
In 1994, Bayer bought back the American rights to the Bayer name and logo by purchasing Sterling Winthrop, the successor company to Sterling Products.
Today hardly a day goes by when a story does not appear in the media about a health problem that an aspirin a day will prevent – or not prevent.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.