Kevin Dayhoff: Mount Airy demonstrates resilience in its response to fires

On Friday, June 16, 2017, a devastating fire took place at 1010 S. Main St. in Mount Airy in the former Warfield Chevrolet dealership. H. Deets Warfield Sr. started the dealership in 1917. The building that burned does not date back to 1917. The building that burned was opened on approximately Jan. 3, 1930, according to “A Vision of Home,” a 1994 history book on Mount Airy. Photo courtesy WBAL.

One hundred and twenty years ago, on Feb. 24, 1903, Mount Airy suffered one of the many devastating fires that have ravaged that community throughout history. Various historians have written about the fires that have occurred in Mount Airy. Often these accounts say which fires were considered the “worst.”

Mount Airy history was the topic of a conversation last week with Pete Bowlus, a funeral home representative at the historic Burrier-Queen Funeral Home in Winfield, where I had joined family members and friends to pay our respects to Andy Shanholtz, a prominent business owner from southern Carroll County for many years. The Shanholtz family includes many family friends. On Feb. 9, Shanholtz, 87, of Woodbine, passed away peacefully at home. After serving in the U.S. Army for six years, he owned and operated Andy’s Auto Shop at the top of Woodbine Hill from 1965 to 2000.

Although I have lived in Westminster all my life, Mount Airy is still considered to be the “hometown” for much of my family, which hails from southern Carroll County, Howard County, and eastern Frederick County. My childhood included frequent trips to Taylorsville United Methodist Church, various family farms in Taylorsville and Woodbine, and to Mount Airy. Major shopping or medical needs were taken care of by frequent trips to Frederick.

My ancestors include members of the Wright, Warfield, Gillis, and Haines families, to name a few. These ancestors were merchants, farmers and bankers in the Mount Airy area. Historians first began mentioning the community when the railroad went through town in the 1830-1831 time period; the town incorporated in 1894.

My mother, Louise Wright Miller, graduated from Mount Airy High School. Mom, and mother-in-law, Evelyn Babylon, both worked at Mount Airy High School in 1949 and my sister-in-law, Sarah Dorrance, was the pastor at Taylorsville United Methodist Church from 2008 to 2015.

Growing up, the stories of fires in Mount Airy were repeated as part of a family oral history tradition. Those stories mention fires in 1898 and 1913. Further research indicates other major fires occurred on Feb. 24, 1903; March 25, 1914; June 4, 1925; April 1963; May 9, 1969; and Sept. 2, 2007. I have written about my Mount Airy family history in the past. Portions of this discussion have been published before.

This street scene from approximately 1905 includes the iconic, historic Flat Iron building in downtown Mount Airy. It is said to be one of only four original brick structures constructed after the great fire of 1903. Submitted photo.

One excellent resource for fact-checking much of the family folklore over the years has been a history of Mount Airy titled, “A Vision of Hope,” first published in 1994.

The impact of these fires on the community has been exacerbated by the fact that Mount Airy remained, until only recently, a community with a very small population. In 1910, fo example, the town’s population was a little over 400. Thisaffected the town’s ability to pool the resources necessary to fund recovery efforts.

Despite its small size, however, Mount Airy has always exhibited cohesion and a passionate sense of endeavor.

Drawing parallels from the story of the “little engine that could,” folks would frequently say that Mount Airy was the “little town that could” overcome challenges and triumph in a manner far beyond its size.

One of the “worst” fires in Mount Airy destroyed the old Mount Airy High School on Feb. 10, 1935. The high school, which was built in 1915 for less than $15,000 on North Main Street, was the pride and joy of the community. Residents helped raise the bulk of the money for the purchase of the property and construction of the school. The first graduating class from the “new school” in June 1916 had 10 members.

Over the years Mount Airy has seen its fair share of devastating fires. On Sept. 2, 2007, a three-alarm fire struck the historic downtown of Mount Airy causing an estimated four million dollars in damage. Composite of photos taken by the Rev. Dr. Sarah Dorrance.

Often the news reports about the various fires in the Mount Airy downtown compare those blazes to the “worst” fire in 1903. According to research by the Mount Airy Museum, published in February 2013 in the museum newsletter, “Museum Memos,” a lengthy story in the Community Reporter on April 12, 1963, featured a headline that read: “Flames Completely Destroy Two-Story Building In Center Of Mt. Airy Business District — Ten Companies Battle Early Morning Blaze — Fire Is Reminiscent Of Conflagration Which Struck Town In … 1903.”

“On Feb. 26, 1903, a headline on The Baltimore Sun’s front page told of a ‘Large Fire at Mount Airy.’ … The B&O raced a special train to Mount Airy with Frederick firefighters and brought in five heavy freight locomotives, whose tenders each contained 7,000 gallons of much-needed water to fight the fire. ... Eight hours after it had begun, the fire that destroyed 15 buildings and two hotels was finally extinguished at 10:30 a.m.”

According to an article in the Carroll County Times on July 20, 2003, by Jamie Schmidt, the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company got its start around 1921, and incorporated in 1926, soon after the devastating fire of 1925. Hopefully, with the help of the community fire company, the “little town that could,” can continue to be vigilant and fire safe.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.