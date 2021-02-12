Dayhoff: The recreation community pays tribute to Ed Calwell, Mark Slater, and Frank Schaeffer

Earlier in the week the Westminster mayor and Common Council and the Westminster Recreation and Parks Advisory Board took time during their meetings to honor three great Carroll countians who recently died.
Former Westminster Council President Ed Calwell Sr., 75, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Mark Slater, 59, a former employee with the Westminster Department of Recreation and Parks, died after a year-long battle with colon cancer, on Feb. 3. Former New Windsor town administrator and past president of the Westminster Road Runners Club, Frank Schaeffer, 69, died of cancer on Jan. 23. I am proud to note, in full disclosure, that I had the distinct honor to have worked with all three of these individuals in various capacities over the years.
At the Feb. 8 meeting of the Westminster mayor and Common Council, Council President Greg Pecoraro paid tribute to Calwell. Calwell was first elected to the Westminster Common Council in May 1989. He served as a Westminster councilmember for three terms for a total of 12 years; until May 2001. He was elected as the Westminster Council president from December 1994 to May 1999. Of the current elected officials in Westminster, Pecoraro and I served with Calwell until he was unseated by Roy Chiavacci in the 2001 election.
Calwell served on the Westminster Town Center Corporation, was chairman of the Westminster Public Utilities Commission, and was president of the Westminster Area Recreation Council. He was also a member of the Westminster Board of Zoning Appeals, Parks Board, Carroll County Rape Crisis Center, and Historic District Committee
Advisory board member and community leader Kevin Wagman paid tribute to Slater at the Feb. 9 meeting of the Westminster Recreation and Parks Advisory Board. Advisory Board chair Jess Laird held the meeting over to make time for Wagman and Abby Gruber, the current director of the Westminster Department of Recreation and Parks, to share a few words about both Schaeffer and Slater. It was only fitting since both individuals had a reputation for working overtime to help Carroll County athletes to achieve their goals.
At the Westminster council meeting earlier in the week, Councilmember Tony Chiavacci paid tribute to Slater’s lasting contributions in the county with the game of lacrosse. According to Slater’s obituary, in addition to working for the City of Westminster, he “was a lacrosse coach for Westminster Area Lacrosse (WAX), Winters Mill High School, and Maryland Express, an international exchange program. He ran the Pockets program for age four to six-year-old children and was Boys Coordinator with WAX for many years. Mark was also a lacrosse referee and was the driving force behind major tournaments... He was passionate about passing along his love of the game and instrumental in the lives of countless Carroll County lacrosse players.
“Mark (Slater) enjoyed fishing and spent some of his last healthy months at the beach with his friend Jerry Diem. He was an avid writer and reader, a great cook, talented gardener, and birdwatcher. He was known as a hard worker and a straight shooter…”
Megan Woodward reported in an article she wrote in the Times about Schaeffer on Jan. 29, “‘He was embedded in this community’: Former New Windsor town manager Frank Schaeffer remembered for lifelong dedication.” Many agree.
In the Woodward article, Schaeffer’s wife Sharon spoke for many when she said, “He was very kind, and he liked being outdoors, I think he had a good sense of humor and he was a very hard worker.”
“Schaeffer was a lifelong runner and he competed in races of all distances, from track runs to marathons,” reported Woodward. “He completed 13 John F. Kennedy 50-milers and Sharon said many of their vacations revolved around race locations, such as Pikes Peak and Key West.”
Woodward wrote that Schaefer “served 10 years as the (Carroll County) Chief of the Bureau of Development Review, and 13 years as the Deputy Director of Public Works prior to retiring in 2010…”
In addition to running with Schaeffer – well really, if the truth were to known, I usually ran well behind Frank; I worked with Schaeffer when I served as the chair of the Carroll County Environmental Advisory Board throughout the 1990s. Schaeffer was conscientious, knowledgeable, and friendly. In those years I still farmed and I would often contact Frank after regular office hours about county and environmental issues. He was always more than helpful.
Schaeffer also played an important role in supporting the design and development of the Wakefield Valley Trail. Many will also wholeheartedly agree with Gary Honeman, an active member of the Westminster Road Runners Club, who was quoted in the Woodward article, “Carroll County afforded him all of these wonderful things that he was passionate about… When you think about his public service, he was embedded in this community, both professionally, personally, and recreationally…”
According to Woodward’s article, “Schaeffer began working as town manager of New Windsor in Sept. 2010, and New Windsor Mayor Neal Roop said one of Schaeffer’s accomplishments … was getting the town’s new wastewater treatment plant up and running… His direction and leadership was instrumental and we’re going to see the benefits of that for many years to come...”
All of these individuals helped shape the county we enjoy today. It is important that we remember them.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.