Dayhoff: The recreation community pays tribute to Ed Calwell, Mark Slater, and Frank Schaeffer

At the Westminster council meeting earlier in the week, Councilmember Tony Chiavacci paid tribute to Slater’s lasting contributions in the county with the game of lacrosse. According to Slater’s obituary, in addition to working for the City of Westminster, he “was a lacrosse coach for Westminster Area Lacrosse (WAX), Winters Mill High School, and Maryland Express, an international exchange program. He ran the Pockets program for age four to six-year-old children and was Boys Coordinator with WAX for many years. Mark was also a lacrosse referee and was the driving force behind major tournaments... He was passionate about passing along his love of the game and instrumental in the lives of countless Carroll County lacrosse players.