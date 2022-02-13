Kevin Dayhoff: Recalling Frederick Douglass when he came to Westminster

Many prominent American citizens, presidents, and presidential candidates have visited Westminster over the years. These storied names include the famed national leader and orator, Frederick Douglass, who once spoke at the Odd Fellow’s Hall.
According to Nancy Warner’s history book, “Carroll County Maryland – A History 1837-1976,” an account of Douglass’s visit was reported in the American Sentinel Westminster newspaper on Oct. 13, 1870.
In recent years, much more has been written about the contribution of African Americans to local, state and national history. According to a Frederick News-Post article in February 2006, “Black History Month can trace its origins to 1926, when a black scholar named Carter G. Woodson launched a week-long campaign to focus national attention on the contributions of black people on American society.
“At that time, black people had been largely excluded from the nation’s history books. Yet, blacks had lived in the country since colonial times. Mr. Woodson led several projects to ensure black people gained a place in the nation’s history.
“The second week of February was chosen as the week to highlight black accomplishments because it marks the birth of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, two men who had significant impact on the lives of blacks in America.”
When Douglass visited in the Reconstruction Era years after the Civil War, Westminster’s economy began to turn away from the wagon stop, barroom and hotel business and began its transformation into a regional mercantile center, where unfinished goods were brought to town and exchanged for finished goods. This caused a great deal of capital to accumulate and concentrate in town.
Up until the 1870s, Westminster was not much more than one house wide, on either side of Main Street from Mitten’s Hill (now known as East Green Street between Washington Road and Colonial Avenue) to Irishtown (the present day area at the Intersection of Union Street and Pennsylvania Avenue).
The Odd Fellow’s Hall on East Main Street is a storied place that was involved with much of Carroll County’s history. According to Warner, the building was dedicated in 1858. At the time, it was “the largest building in town except the court house.”
Warner notes that Douglass’s presentation in 1870 was well received. According to the American Sentinel Westminster newspaper article, “This renowned colored orator delivered an address at Odd Fellow’s Hall, on last Thursday night, which greatly delighted those who were fortunate enough to hear it. Owing to certain circumstances the audience was limited, but the opinion of all present was that Mr. Douglass ranks, as an orator, among the ablest of our country.
“His address was entirely extempore, although a regular address had been prepared by the speaker to be used on the occasion. Mr. Douglass’ oratory does not consist in high sounding, transcendental phrases, but is chaste, pure and logical, showing a degree of culture which any man might be proud to attain. Even those who listened to him with all the prevailing prejudice against his race, were compelled to acknowledge his power and intellectual ability.”
Douglass was born into slavery in his grandmother’s cabin in Talbot County, Maryland, on Feb. 20, 1818, on a plantation situated between Hillsboro and Cordova, east of Tappers Corner and west of Tuckahoe Creek. According to an article in the Baltimore Sun in July 2006, “In his vaunted autobiography, abolitionist and diplomat Frederick Douglass vividly describes life as a slave on a prominent Eastern Shore plantation, with a ‘great house’ he recalled as an ‘elaborate exhibition of wealth, power and beauty.’
“The imposing estate, by the waters of the Wye River [in] Talbot County … still stands and is still home to the family who owned it when a young Douglass kept fireplaces stocked with wood. Listed as a national historic landmark, the Wye House, built in the late 1700s, has been studied for its clues to 18th- and 19th-century America.
“Douglass, who lived on the plantation for only a year or two when he was about 7 years old in the 1820s, wrote in a narrative titled ‘My Bondage and Freedom’ that the plantation ‘was a little nation by itself, having its own language, its own rules, regulations and customs.’”
The Maryland State Police superintendent’s Black History Month message, written on Feb. 6, 2017, observed, “The life of Frederick Douglass is a fascinating study of a man who overcame insurmountable odds, defied the status quo and never relented in his struggle for freedom and justice.
“This fellow Marylander helped change the nation’s attitude about slavery. His books and speeches spread awareness across the country and contributed significantly to the end of the horror of slavery in the United States. He served as an advisor to Presidents Lincoln and Johnson, became a U.S. Ambassador and was the first African American to be on a Presidential ballot, when he was nominated for Vice President in 1872.
“The words of Frederick Douglass include these: ‘The American people have this lesson to learn: That where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob, and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe.’”
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.