Kevin Dayhoff: Cold winter months can be hard on first responders

On Feb. 24, 1972, The Carroll Record ran a story about the “helicopter (that) beat the stork early Monday morning and Mrs. Samuel Grammer and baby are doing fine at Carroll County General Hospital.

“The child, a daughter, was born about 11 a.m., but the call came to the State Police at 3:50 a.m. Monday morning. Mr. Grammer was unable to get his car out through the drifting snow. Police were unable to get in with cars and called for the helicopter at 4:15 a.m. The helicopter was on the scene by 4:55 a.m.”

The dangerous work of the medevac division of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command has played a key role in our health, safety and welfare for many years. When you hear the distinctive sound of the MSP helicopter overhead, pause and say a prayer for the safety of the responders, the aircraft and the individual they are rescuing.

According to the ‘fallen heroes’ section of the MSP website, on Jan. 19, 1986, TFC Carey S. Poetzman and Cpl. Gregory A. May died in the line of duty after transporting a patient from Carroll County to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore

On Jan. 19, 1986, Trooper First Class Carey S. Poetzman and Corporal Gregory A. May died in the line of duty after completing a transport of a patient from Carroll County to the Shock Trauma Center. TFC Poetzman had served in the department for six years and was 28 at the time of her death. Cpl. May had served in the department for nine years and was 31 at the time of his death. Submitted photo courtesy of the Maryland State Police.

As for the lack of snow this winter, Christine Condon and Steve Earley wrote a lengthy article in The Baltimore Sun on the topic on Jan. 23. “Baltimore’s least snowy winter was in 1949-1950 when less than an inch fell, with the 1972-1973 season not far behind. But the 2011-2012 season also sits in the top five with 1.8 inches, alongside 2001-2002 with 2.3 inches. …

“In 130 years’ worth of data, just 17 winters have featured a first snowfall in the new year. The vast majority of first snows at the airport have occurred in late November or December, with the earliest first snow on Oct. 10, 1979. But seven of those 17 first snow events in January and February came in the 21st century.”

The writers were particularly excited about Feb. 21, 1973. It was on that date that a snowfall “set a record in Baltimore — though it was hardly memorable. The storm lasted only 10 minutes, briefly hampering visibility as a little more than an inch of snow accumulated on the ground, according to the next morning’s Sun. But it was the longest Baltimoreans have ever waited for the winter’s first measurable snowfall, at least since recordkeeping began in the late 1800s.”

Winter is hard — and all too often, deadly for first responders. Since 1921, more than 40 Maryland state troopers have died in the line of duty throughout the calendar year. In the early years, many of the troopers died in motorcycle accidents. However, Quartermaster Sgt. Wilbert V. Hunter died of exposure on Feb. 7, 1936.

Maryland State Police Quartermaster Sergeant Wilbert V. Hunter, died of exposure on Feb. 7, 1936. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, “Hunter died of exposure after falling through ice covering Tangier Sound. He was part of an expedition taking 2,000 pounds of food to stranded residents on Tangier Island during a blizzard. Sergeant Hunter (was 30-yrs old and) had served with the Maryland State Police for just under 8 years.” Submitted photo courtesy of the Maryland State Police.

Locally, the winter months of 1931 were equally hard on first responders in Carroll County. In the span of two-days, a Maryland State Police officer and a Westminster Fire Department firefighter died in the line of duty.

On Jan. 26, 1931, the Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Co. No. 1 suffered one the two Line of Duty Deaths in the company’s history when Fireman Joseph G. Hahn died on the scene of a fire resulting from gasoline stove explosion in the kitchen on the Manchester Road near Cranberry. He was 46 years old. Submitted photo courtesy of the Westminster Fire Department.

According to Westminster Fire Department historian Dr. Tim Bangerd, who gathered his information from a 1931 Baltimore Evening Sun article: “At approximately 10:00 a.m. on Monday January 26,1931, the Westminster Fire Engine & Hose Co. No.1 responded to the Oscar Hess residence, on the Manchester State Road near Cranberry, for a gasoline stove explosion in the kitchen.

“The flames were quickly extinguished by the Westminster firemen. The kitchen was mostly destroyed from the blast, but the rest of the house was saved. … While the firemen were performing salvage and overhaul, Fireman Joseph G. Hahn suffered a heart attack and fell over. Before medical aid could be summoned, death occurred. Fireman Joseph G. Hahn was 46 years old.”

According to the ‘fallen heroes’ section of the MSP website, Officer Clinton R. Rhodes died in the line of duty in Westminster two days later. On Jan. 28, 1931, while traveling by motorcycle on Washington State Road approaching Westminster, he collided with a car near Colonial Avenue. The motorcycle struck the right front fender of the car and Rhodes’ head hit the door. Officer Rhodes had served in the department for two years and was 27 at the time of his death.

The cold, snow and ice are hard on communities. Think spring. Be safe out there. In the interest of full disclosure, this correspondent is a chaplain with the Maryland Troopers Association, the Westminster Fire Department and the American Legion.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.