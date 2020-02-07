In an article by the title of “Carroll County’s Community Media Center: Alternative TV that matters,” written by Barbara Pash for Carroll Magazine on June 1, 2010, it is explained that “PEG TV dates back to the late 1960s, when disenchantment with the commercial broadcasting system gave rise to an alternative TV organization. In 1972 … the FCC required all cable systems in the top 100 U.S. television markets to provide three access-channels, one each for educational, local government and public use. In effect, it sought to bring information directly to the public without going through a media filter. Now, federal law requires cable companies to provide local governments with funding for PEG TV in return for the use of the air waves.”