Dayhoff: Pleasant Valley Fire Company celebrates 90 years

In this 1948 aerial photograph of Pleasant Valley, taken by George Gorsuch, who lived in town and was an officer in the Maryland Air National Guard, the canning factory, the Pleasant Valley High School, the Leister Grist Mill, and the Zepp farm on the right in the photograph, are all clearly visible. The Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Company moved to the Zepp farm March 18, 1983, when a new station was officially dedicated. Photo courtesy of Ed and Becky Leister. (Kevin Dayhoff)