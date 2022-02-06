Kevin Dayhoff: Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu to speak at McDaniel Black History Month Convocation

The Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu, a world renown advocate for truth, reconciliation and human rights, will be the featured speaker at the McDaniel College inaugural Black History Month Convocation on Feb. 16.
Over the years, McDaniel College, the Carroll County Arts Council, the Carroll County NAACP Branch 7014, and Carroll Community College have worked hard to take the lead in sponsoring meaningful Black History Month programs. I should mention in full disclosure that I have multiple ties with all of these community organizations.
According to information provided by the college, “This inaugural Black History Month Convocation was founded by McDaniel College President Julia Jasken as a new signature event to be held annually at McDaniel in recognition of Black History Month. This annual event will provide an opportunity to hear from prominent individuals working toward social justice and racial equity.
The hourlong convocation takes place Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. in WMC Alumni Hall 2 College Hill, Westminster, and is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. i A livestream via Zoom will also be available through advance registration.
“Welcome remarks will be provided by President Jasken and Richard M. Smith, associate provost for equity and belonging at McDaniel, will introduce Rev. Tutu,” who will share her experiences as a human rights advocate as well as growing up as the daughter of the late Desmond Tutu in apartheid South Africa,” according to the college. Her father was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984.
“Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu is the third child of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died Dec. 26, 2021, at the age of 90, and Nomalizo Leah Tutu. She was born in South Africa and has divided her adult life between South Africa and the United States.
“The challenges of growing up Black and female in apartheid South Africa have inspired her activism for human rights. Those experiences taught her that our whole human family loses when we accept situations of oppression, and how the teaching and preaching hate and division injure us all.
“She started her public speaking as a college student at Berea College in Kentucky in the 1970s and her professional experience ranges from being a development consultant in West Africa to coordinating programs on race and gender, as well as gender-based violence prevention education at the African Gender Institute at the University of Cape Town. …”
It is only fitting that McDaniel would help take the lead in celebrating Black History Month. It was a Western Maryland College president who provided social justice leadership in our community at a critical moment in our history. In 2001 and 2014 I wrote about the leadership of Rev. Dr. Lowell Ensor. Ensor was president of the college, now known as McDaniel College, from July 1, 1947 until June 30, 1972.
Ensor arrived in Westminster in 1940 and was the paster at Methodist Episcopal Church. As pastor, he helped bring about the unification of the two local Methodist churches, Centenary M.E. and Immanuel M.P.
On March 23, 1945 a local Westminster newspaper article reported that Ensor, “Pastor of the Methodist Church at Westminster — Urges Repeal of Jim Crow Law.”
The newspaper reported that Ensor “declared a state that will send citizens to the fighting fronts of the world and at the same time deny to any group of those citizens equal rights, is un-American and un-Christian. …”
By 1945 institutional racism in Maryland was a hot topic. In part, the discussion was driven by pragmatism. According to research by historian Kenneth D. Durr, more than 20% percent of the population in Baltimore was said to be Black; but because of segregated housing laws, the city’s African American population was squeezed into only 2% of the city’s land mass.
Decades of work were to follow in the search for civil rights in Carroll County and Maryland.
