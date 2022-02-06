Kevin Dayhoff: Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu to speak at McDaniel Black History Month Convocation

It is only fitting that McDaniel would help take the lead in celebrating Black History Month. It was a Western Maryland College president who provided social justice leadership in our community at a critical moment in our history. In 2001 and 2014 I wrote about the leadership of Rev. Dr. Lowell Ensor. Ensor was president of the college, now known as McDaniel College, from July 1, 1947 until June 30, 1972.