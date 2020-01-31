At that time, Zappardino noted, “John’s life of 70-plus years has been spent working for civil rights. ... He grew up in a poor family of 12 in Johnsville, in southern Carroll County. He lived through the rumors of the Ku Klux Klan riding through his neighborhood. … He was the first president of the Carroll County Human Rights Commission and Task Force. This group worked to desegregate the county in the mid-1960s and ’70s. Its methods were simple. … There was no violence or arrests and he used what he called the ‘back-door approach talking’ to desegregate the county. … Because of this, he received many death threats…