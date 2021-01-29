Dayhoff: Snow is a four-letter word for those who remember Westminster’s worst storms

An old and faded photograph of Main Street at the railroad tracks in Westminster, from Feb. 14, 1899, in family papers corresponds with the stories of the blizzard of 1899 in which 21.4 inches of snow fell. That blizzard happened shortly after official record keeping began in 1891, and is still listed as one of worst in Carroll County history. In the picture, a horse and rider struggle against impassable amounts of snow in the middle of Westminster. Courtesy Babylon Dayhoff family papers (Kevin Dayhoff)