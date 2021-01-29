Dayhoff: Snow is a four-letter word for those who remember Westminster’s worst storms

Although much of January has simply been cold, earlier in the week we got a taste of snow and precipitation for good measure. According to an article in the Baltimore Sun on Tuesday, Jan. 26, by writer Christine Condon, “Less than an inch of snow fell around the Baltimore region as part of a Monday night snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service, but roads could remain icy…
“[G]iven our very limited winter weather last winter and so far this winter, anything more than an inch or two could become the snowiest storm since 2019 for much of our area…”
Between us, I am just fine with our “very limited winter weather.” I think that snow is a four-letter word. I do not like being cold. I don’t like the feeling of hypothermia in the morning as I scrape the windshield. In the middle of the winter, I get “preparation anxiety” just thinking of going out in the cold.
Although January is statistically the coldest month in Carroll County; February, mercifully the shortest month of the year; is usually the most miserable.
The recent snowfall, freezing temperatures and ice, were simply an annoyance compared to the nightmare on Feb. 13 and 14, 2007, when 1 to 3 inches of snow fell followed by 6 to 7 inches of sleet.
This year we have thankfully, so far escaped the likes of a number of major snow and winter events in Carroll County’s history that have tested us as a community.
Who can forget one of the worst recorded snowstorm in Westminster’s history, the “Presidents Day Snowstorm?” From Feb. 15-18, 2003, 28.2 inches fell on Westminster. A total of 34.6 inches of snow fell in February 2003.
An old and faded photograph of Main Street at the railroad tracks in Westminster, from Feb. 14, 1899, in family papers, corresponds with the stories of the blizzard of 1899 in which 21.4 inches of snow fell.
That blizzard happened shortly after official record keeping began in 1891. It is still listed as one of worst in Carroll County history. In the picture, a horse and rider struggle against impassable amounts of snow in the middle of Westminster.
Interestingly enough, two snowstorms in Carroll County history which are memorialized in folklore, oral history – and newspaper accounts; are not listed in the top 15 worst recorded storms in the area.
119 years ago, Carroll County experienced a rain and sleet storm on Feb. 21, 1902, that the American Sentinel newspaper hailed as “The Great Sleet Storm.” Historian Jay Graybeal describes it as “one of the worst storms of the last century.”
In 1902, Carroll Countians were just starting to become dependent on the telephone and electric power. So you can imagine the paralysis which resulted when, according to another newspaper account: “The wreck of … the Western Maryland Telephone Company was nearly complete. Two-thirds of the poles were down, cross-arms broken off and wires snapped…”
Another storied snowstorm in Carroll County history occurred on Feb. 20, 1947. A Feb. 28 newspaper sub-headline noted that the “8 to 14 inches” of snow rendered “All Roads Leading to (Westminster) closed Until Monday.”
One noteworthy passage in the newspaper account, which was called to our attention when Graybeal wrote about it a number of years ago; emphasized that in the past, we did not require government to address all the challenges of the weather. Neighbor helped neighbor: “On Sunday afternoon 65 citizens living along or those using the Bethel Road, worked from Bethel, Carrollton, and Patapsco, and shoveled the road open.”
Nevertheless, in recent years Carroll countians have increasingly looked to government to take care of such things. Local government has responded with equipment operated many hard-working professionals who put in long hours to do the dangerous work of snow removal for all us.
Snow is hard on a city. Snow costs lots of money. Our Westminster Street Department closely follows the weather predictions, and is usually waiting, plows at the ready, when the first flake appears. The crews work long hours, often sleeping in the maintenance building, so that our roads can be as safe as possible, especially in time for morning and afternoon rush hours.
Snow plowing is difficult and dangerous work. The Westminster Street Department and the Carroll County Roads Department do a great job in keeping city and county roads safe in the winter. Be sure to thank them every chance you get.
The Westminster and Carroll County street departments have a long history of doing a great job under difficult circumstances. Keep them in your prayers when you sip your hot chocolate during the next snowstorm. Better yet – take every opportunity to give the road crews your hot chocolate. Or even better, feed them. Just say no to the cold and winter. Think spring.
So with the taste of winter behind us it is time to sharpen our “Maryland Snowmageddon Snowpocalypse French Toast” skills. Earlier in the week we practiced rushing to the grocery store in a crazed-search of wild, free-range carrots and all the necessities to make French toast – milk, bread, eggs, and toilet paper.
Writing about the cold and snow of winter is therapeutic and I have written about it before. Portions of this discussion have been published before. I feel better now. Thanks.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.