Kevin Dayhoff: Westminster’s Betty Mathias could keep a secret; that helped U.S. during Cold War

On Dec. 14, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Westminster gathered for a luncheon at the Carroll Nonprofit Center to celebrate more than 110 years of service to the community. Equally as important, the club recognized the 100th birthday of Betty Mathias, who has played a major role in the club’s many accomplishments over the years.
Mathias is a celebrated and distinguished leader in Westminster. According to information gathered from multiple sources, including the GFWC; my friends Babs Condon and Mathias’s son Doug; my wife’s mom, Evelyn Babylon; and Lynn Wheeler, Mathias was born in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 31, 1921. Her parents were Charles Nohe Fisher and Marie Therese Osborne.
Shortly after she was born, Mathias’ family moved to Westminster. Her father opened the first automobile salesroom in Carroll County for the Ford Motor Co. The Westminster dealership sold Model T Fords and was located at the intersection of Anchor and Main streets at The Forks.
Mathias was raised on North Court Street in Westminster. She attended St. John Catholic School from first grade through high school, when it was still on Main Street, where the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library and Explorations Commons are currently located. She graduated in 1938.
Mathias has seen many changes in the community over the years. When she first moved to Westminster, Main Street was still a dirt road. It was not paved until approximately 1924. Her brother, Charles O. Fisher Sr., explained in an interview with this writer a number of years ago: “I should know when it was paved, because as a youngster, I would help my father push Ford automobiles up Main Street, from the railroad station to the Ford showroom, where the cars were finished being put together and sold.”
According to the GFWC of Westminster, during World War II she traveled daily to Baltimore to work as a secretary for a Navy captain at the U. S. Naval Department on Pratt Street. In 1946 she married F. Kale Mathias and moved a couple of blocks away to 198 E. Main Street, where she still lives today and continues to cook for family members. Doug Mathias explained to me in a recent phone interview, “She only lived in two houses her entire life. …” She stopped working in 1949 to raise her three sons and a daughter. She later joined her husband at Mathias Monuments, retiring in 1988. Today she has nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Kale Mathias served for many years as a member of the Westminster Common Council. Kale’s dad, Betty Mathias’ father-in-law, was the mayor of Westminster for 21½ years, from May 18, 1942 until his death on Dec. 3, 1963. He had previously served on the Westminster council from May 1927 to May 1937.
“Mathias is an avid reader and was a longtime volunteer at St. John School’s library,” according to information provided by the GFWC of Westminster. “Her volunteerism extended to Carroll Hospital where she was a charter member of the Carroll County Hospital auxiliary in 1960. She worked in the gift shop for 23 years. She is well-known as a good bridge player. ...”
Mathias was a person who could really “keep a secret, so much so that the United States Government trusted her with some secrets.” Mathias was a member of a distinguished group of leaders now known as the “Ladies of Lewis.”
Mathias, along with Jackie Hering and the late Jeanne Herr, “were some of the ladies who were given top security clearance to work with secret codes in the basement of Lewis Hall on the campus of then-Western Maryland College.
“In case of a national emergency, some national officials would need to be housed in the basement of Lewis Hall, and these ladies with their secret codes would be needed for communication. They went to the basement to practice these codes 2 days a month for many years. Not even their families knew what they were really doing. …”
The “Ladies of Lewis Hall” will be the topic of a Historical Society of Carroll County box lunch talk, by Jackie Hering, on March 15. According to a recent release by the historical society, “The threat of atomic annihilation during the Cold War drove the U.S. government to develop a national continuity plan. As part of that strategy, the government paid for the creation of a subbasement during the construction of Lewis Hall of Science at McDaniel College. Jackie Hering, was among those hired and trained to work in this top-secret government facility that operated for more than 30 years. …”
According to Wheeler, “Betty has a long history with GFWC. She helped to organize the Junior Woman’s Club and was a charter member in 1952. She served a term as president of the Junior Woman’s Club. She joined the Woman’s Club of Westminster in 1957 and was president of our Club during the years of 1965 to 1968. … In 2022, Betty will have been a GFWC club member for 70 of our 110 years here in Westminster and will join two other 70-year members, Jackie Hering and Evie Babylon” — my mother-in-law.
Please join me in wishing Betty Mathias a happy birthday and celebrating her distinguished and steadfast leadership in our community.
Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.