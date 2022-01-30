Kevin Dayhoff: Westminster’s Betty Mathias could keep a secret; that helped U.S. during Cold War

According to the GFWC of Westminster, during World War II she traveled daily to Baltimore to work as a secretary for a Navy captain at the U. S. Naval Department on Pratt Street. In 1946 she married F. Kale Mathias and moved a couple of blocks away to 198 E. Main Street, where she still lives today and continues to cook for family members. Doug Mathias explained to me in a recent phone interview, “She only lived in two houses her entire life. …” She stopped working in 1949 to raise her three sons and a daughter. She later joined her husband at Mathias Monuments, retiring in 1988. Today she has nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.