Kevin Dayhoff: Carroll Nonprofit Center an invaluable community asset

On Jan. 29, 2006, approximately 20 of Carroll County’s nonprofits began moving into the Carroll Nonprofit Center at 255 Clifton Blvd. in Westminster. The $6 million building was built by Anverse Inc., a Cartersville, Georgia-based foundation. The center broke ground in November 2004.

I thought about the many years of planning that went into the building the other morning as I sat in the back of a meeting room on the main floor of the building waiting for Tasha Cramer, the board president of Community Services Council, to start the meeting. It was the same view I had when the building was dedicated on May 15, 2006.

When the Community Services Council meets, each member has a moment to share news about their organization’s activities. At the recent meeting, my thoughts again wandered to the days of attending Community Services Council meetings in the back “kibbitz” room at Harry’s Main Street.

And that was the thing: before 2006 the nonprofits in the community met anywhere they could. Many nonprofits did not have an office, much less a central place to get together and brainstorm and benefit from each other’s energies.

I pondered this after the meeting as I searched for the office of my childhood friend Pat Martin. He volunteers for The Habitat for Humanity and ReStore. I walked by a number of offices on my way to Martin’s office and was impressed by all the activity in the building.

The dedication of the Carroll Nonprofit Center took place on May 16, 2006, after nearly four years of planning. As it was being built many wondered about the $6 million, 40,000-sq-ft three-story brick building built by Anverse, Inc., that is located on a 3.15-acre parcel at 255 Clifton Blvd. May 10, 2006 photo By Kevin Dayhoff.

After visiting with Martin, I stopped by the office of Mark Krider, the visionary executive director of the nonprofit center, and we reminisced about the planning process and how successful the building has been.

My records indicate that our first planning meeting took place on Aug. 27, 2001, in the mayor’s office at Westminster City Hall. I was the mayor at the time. Among those who attended the meeting were Anverse representative Cathy Lee Eckert, Krider and me. Many meetings followed. Most meetings were attended by another visionary community leader, Audrey Cimino. The building was designed by local architect and community leader Dean Camlin.

On May 6, 2006, I wrote about the dedication of the building. While planning the building, we called it “ a splendid guinea pig.” Actually, it was Marty Sonenshine, the executive director of Anverse, who coined that nickname.

Real estate is not a core competency for nonprofits. Most do not own their own space. This eats away at financial resources and impedes efficiency and effectiveness.

In May 2006 Carroll County was on the cutting edge with its idea for a multi-tenant nonprofit center. At the time, that was a new concept and there were reportedly only one or two other such centers in the country.

Cimino explained it this way. “The gift that Anverse, Inc., has given our community will have ramifications far into the future.”

Anverse was formed in 2000 and purchased the property in 2002 for $690,000. According to published accounts, the foundation reported $871,317 in expenses on its 2002 tax return “for the purchase of land and initial planning for a ‘non-profit center in Westminster.’’'

It was around 1984 that Prestige Communications brought cable service to Carroll County. Sixteen years later, the company “and its 118,250 subscriber accounts in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland were sold to Adelphia for about $700 million.” (This, according to a 2003 Baltimore Sun article written by Mary Gail Hare and Jennifer McMenamin.)

Wanting to give back to the community from which it had profited, Prestige established Anverse, which was “the country’s eighth-largest grant-making operating foundation in 2001.” Most of Anverse’s capital came from its ownership of more than “4,000 shares of stock in Prestige Communications, valued at $191.1 million, according to Anverse’s 2001 tax return.” (Baltimore Sun 2003.)

Once the decision to build the center was made, Anverse hired Krider, who had worked for Anverse family for a number of years, to be the midwife for the project.

“Mark Krider has been patient, hardworking, diligent and effective in making this innovative community investment happen,” Cimino said at the time. “Our community owes Mark a debt of gratitude.”

The center serves as one big incubator of ideas, efforts and cooperation and helps other nonprofits throughout the county serve the community better.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Carroll Nonprofit Center took place on May 16, 2006. Cutting the ribbon were many community leaders including Audrey Cimino on the right in the red jacket. Next to Cimino is Delegate Tanya Shewell. Then-First Lady Kendal Ehrlich holds the large Carroll County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting scissors, as the Nonprofit Center Executive Director Mark Krider gathers the ribbon. May 16, 2006 photo by Kevin Dayhoff.

In May 2006, Charles Harrison, then-president of the Carroll County Branch of the NAACP #7014 called the center, “Terrific. This unifies our efforts. Because we are all volunteers, for many years the local branch operated out of homes, and we had meetings where we could. Now we have one place to maintain our files, records and documents. This provides stability and a community focused point of contact.”

In 2006, community leader Dr. Pam Zappardino said that she “expected to enjoy the better space but has found it fun to be there.” Instead of being in an isolated office by herself, she “enjoys talking with the other folks in the hall.”

The Carroll Nonprofit Center, “the splendid guinea Pig that could,” continues to be a great success for a large Carroll County volunteer community.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.