On Jan. 16, 2007, Philip E. Wampler, who served as a Westminster Common Council member from 1971 to 1985, passed away at the age of 84 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. His passing marked one of the last of the “Greatest Generation” to have served Westminster as an elected official.
From 1961 through 1989, our community was fortunate to have a series of leaders who first served our nation in World War II, came home, started their families and businesses, and continued a lifetime of service to our community in various capacities. I also refer to this era of elected officials in Westminster as the last of the “Commissioner form of government” — although vestiges of it remained from 1989 until 2005.
Perhaps a brief explanation is in order.
From the initial incorporation of Westminster — passed by the Maryland General Assembly in Chapter 128, Acts of 1818; through several re-incorporations until 1856 — Westminster had a “Burgess and Commissioner” form of government. From 1819 to 1856 Westminster did not have a “mayor,” it had a “burgess.” The first “mayor” of Westminster was Francis Shriver, who served from 1856 to 1858.
From 1819 until 1838, Westminster had six commissioners who met in session to deliberate “upon the business of the town at least three times in every year. …” (Today Westminster has five Common Council members and we meet two or more times a month.)
Each of the commissioners had oversight of a particular aspect of the municipality’s functions and responsibilities; much like that of a department director in the city today. The six commissioners had the “full power and authority to enact and pass all laws and ordinances to preserve the health of the town, prevent, and remove nuisances; to impose and appropriate fines, penalties, and forfeitures, for the breach of their by-laws or ordinances …
Furthermore it was the job of the six commissioners “to lay and collect taxes for opening and extending the back and necessary cross alleys of the said town, provided that the said taxes shall not exceed twenty cents on every hundred dollars worth of taxable property in any one year …”
Interestingly enough, it was the job of the burgess to appoint “such persons to collect the taxes” and “all ordinances and by-laws (were) to be signed by the burgess …”
The day-to-day office operations of the town were delegated to a “city clerk” that was appointed by the six commissioners. Section 7 of the charter explained, “That the said commissioners, or a majority of them, shall have power to appoint their own clerk, and assign to him his duties, and also to allow him a salary in their discretion, not exceeding the sum of twenty dollars per annum…” (Yes, $20 per year. Do not let current Westminster City Clerk Shannon Visocsky see this.)
Today, there are only a few municipalities in Maryland that use the title of burgess. Today the term is considered to be synonymous with that of the mayor of a municipality. However, in the early 1800s, the burgess was the municipality’s representative to Annapolis and not, as we understand today, the chief executive of the municipal government. Today that is the responsibility of our Maryland State Delegates. From 1819-1856, the position of “chief executive” was held by the president of the commissioners — or what we understand to be the council president today.
In a way, this explains the origins of why Westminster has a “weak mayor” form of government. This, of course, is not a literal understanding at the moment because our current mayor, Joe Dominick, is a weightlifter and understood to be “America’s strongest mayor.”
Westminster was not legally a “city” until the 1838 charter — incorporation was amended by Chapter 335 of the Acts of the Maryland General Assembly of 1856, which re-characterized the municipality as a “city” and changed the titles of the elected officials from Burgess and Commissioner to Mayor and Common Council of Westminster.
In addition to Mr. Wampler, other members of the “Greatest Generation” in our community that come quickly to mind are “Peck” Taylor, Bobby DuVall, Russ Sellman, David Babylon, Dave Schaeffer, Charles Fisher Sr., Richard Yates, Dr. Arthur Peck, Monroe Hyde, Atlee Wampler, Harry Emigh, Joe Farinholt, and Bobby Warner. I have written about the “Greatest Generation Mayor and Council” before. Portions of this discussion have been published before.
It was in 1971 that Mayor Joseph H. Hahn appointed Wampler to the office of Westminster city councilman to fill an unexpired term. In the following 14 years, Wampler served with a who’s who of great community leaders. In that prestigious club were names like Dave Babylon, LeRoy Conaway, Tom Eckard, Jimmy Mann, Elder Hare and Ray Riley. To carry that tradition forward were the newcomers in the 1983 election, Ken Yowan and Ken Hornberger; Sam Greenholtz in 1985, and Mark Snyder in 1987.
Many will agree that the “Greatest Generation Mayor and Council” is a large part of why we now live in the greatest community.
