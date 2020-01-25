Today, there are only a few municipalities in Maryland that use the title of burgess. Today the term is considered to be synonymous with that of the mayor of a municipality. However, in the early 1800s, the burgess was the municipality’s representative to Annapolis and not, as we understand today, the chief executive of the municipal government. Today that is the responsibility of our Maryland State Delegates. From 1819-1856, the position of “chief executive” was held by the president of the commissioners — or what we understand to be the council president today.