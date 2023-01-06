Kevin Dayhoff: Carroll County sheriff, state’s attorney have sometimes been at odds

It was standing room only in Carroll County Circuit Courtroom 10 as more than 100 folks gathered Tuesday to witness the swearing-in ceremony for Haven Shoemaker, the 23rd state’s attorney for Carroll County.

The ceremony lasted nearly two hours as judges, former and current elected officials, Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees and Michael Stewart, special counsel in the county state’s attorney’s office, took turns sharing serious and humorous anecdotes, highlights, and insights into Shoemaker’s extensive career as an elected official dating to May 13, 1997, when he was first elected to the Hampstead Town Council.

On Jan. 3, 2023, Haven Shoemaker Jr. was sworn-in as the 23rd Carroll County State’s Attorney, by Heather DeWees, the Clerk of Circuit Court for Carroll County; as his son Haven Shoemaker III, and wife Patty stood by his side. Seated on the Circuit Court bench, from left, are Circuit Court Judge Brian DeLeonardo, Administrative Judge Fred S. Hecker, and Associate Judge Richard Titus – obscured from view. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

Shoemaker prides himself on being a simple country lawyer. However, he often exhibits humor in contrast to the seriousness with which he takes his role as a servant to the community, the county and the state constituencies he serves. He graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in 1987 and the Widener University School of Law, magna cum laude, in 1992. He served in the Army National Guard from 1987-1989.

He moved to Hampstead in 1994 and opened a small solo-practice law office in town. After serving on the Hampstead Town Council, Shoemaker served as the Hampstead mayor from 2003-2010, Carroll County commissioner from 2010-2014, and as a Maryland state delegate from the 5th District, from 2015-2022.

Since 1837 there have been many distinguished community leaders who have served as the Carroll County State’s Attorney. Shoemaker was preceded in the role of state’s attorney by Allen J. Culver, who assumed the position after Brian L. DeLeonardo was named an associate judge for the Carroll County Circuit Court, Fifth Judicial Circuit, on July 15, 2021.

DeLeonardo was sworn in as the Carroll County State’s Attorney on Jan. 5, 2015. Before DeLeonardo, the office was held by Jerry Barnes, who was elected to the post in November 1994. T. Bryan Mclntire served in the office from 1962-1970, V. Lanny Harchenhorn from 1970-1974, and Thomas E. Hickman from 1974-1994

Much of the discussion at the swearing-in ceremony focused on the history and tradition of law and order in Carroll County.

In the early days of Westminster and Carroll County, just after the end of King George’s War, 1744-1748, and the French and Indian War, 1754-1763, which resulted in considerable bloodshed in Central Maryland, assuring public safety was of paramount importance to community leaders.

Haven Shoemaker, the 3rd Carroll County State’s Attorney, takes his turn sharing a few acceptance remarks at his swearing-in ceremony Jan. 3, 2023 in Carroll County Circuit Courtroom 10 as over 100 folks gathered to witness. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

Yet, over the years, there has not always been camaraderie between the sheriff and the state’s attorney. In July 1926, tensions between the two offices leaped from whispers in local lunchrooms to the pages of a local newspaper.

“The front page of the July 16, 1926, issue of the American Sentinel newspaper included an interesting story (”Why the Listlessness of the Sheriffs of Carroll County?”) about the role of the Carroll County Sheriff,” according to research by historian Jay Graybeal for the Historical Society of Carroll County.

“Editor Joseph D. Brooks felt that the State’s Attorney had assumed too many of the Sheriff’s duties to the detriment of local law and order,” explained Graybeal.

Interestingly enough, Brooks only mentions Carroll County State’s Attorney Theodore F. Brown — no mention is made of the sheriff at the time, William Phillips, who served from 1923 to 1926.

However, in 1926, according to Brooks, “Unfortunately too many citizens have failed, and still fail, to realize the importance of the office of sheriff. … Many citizens cannot understand the apparent listlessness which for a number of years has pervaded the sheriff’s office of Carroll County. …

“Many years ago, Carroll County was known to criminals all over the state as an ‘open door to the penitentiary.’ … David N. Henning, the then-state’s attorney … made the sheriffs do their duty by collecting the necessary evidence and producing the witnesses. …

“The advent of Mr. [Theodore] Brown as state’s attorney seems to have wrought a great change in the office of sheriff of Carroll County. …

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees took his turn sharing serious and humorous anecdotes, highlights, and insights into Haven Shoemaker’s extensive career as an elected official, at the swearing-in ceremony for Shoemaker, as the 23rd state’s attorney for Carroll County, late in the afternoon on Jan. 3, 2023, in Carroll County Circuit Courtroom 10. Kevin Dayhoff photo.

“What we have said about Mr. Brown does not reflect upon him as state’s attorney. He has been a good officer, but … we feel certain he has spoiled … pretty good sheriffs by allowing or forcing them to loaf on their jobs. ...

“The state’s attorney is not a sheriff, and a sheriff is not a state’s attorney, and when one or the other presumes to act outside of his duties by assuming the duties of the other there will be listlessness by one or the other. ...

“It is to be hoped that the sheriff and state’s attorney to be elected this November will recover the dignity to which they are entitled, but which, apparently, has been lost.”

Meanwhile, by all accounts, it appears that the current Carroll County Sheriff, Jim DeWees, and the newly sworn-in state’s attorney, Haven Shoemaker, work well together.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.