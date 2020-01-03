According to “From Our Front Porch,” a history of Carroll County in the 1900s by Jim Lee: “As the new year arrived, Carroll stepped up its efforts to prepare for potential enemy invasions. … In Westminster, a blackout rehearsal (had taken place) on Dec. 12, at 9 p.m. As part of the efforts to protect Carroll County from the enemy, local members of the Civil Defense units would work shifts ‘at an air raid lookout post’ looking for enemy aircraft flying over the county. Another local defense initiative saw ‘more than 1,100 Carroll countians signed up as Minute Men,’ including 10 ministers…