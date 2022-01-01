Kevin Dayhoff: Christmas movies, from silent to talkies

A March 13, 1897 article in the local newspaper, the Democratic Advocate, asked, “When will wonders cease? This is a question that has been asked many hundreds of times since the introduction of the Cineograph. This machine projects pictures on a screen moving just as in life. Every motion of the subject is depicted so graphically that you think you are looking at the natural object and not its photograph. This wonderful machine will exhibit in Odd Fellows’ Hall, this city, for one week, commencing Monday, March 15th, showing all of Thomas A. Edison’s latest pictures. Don’t fail to see this scientific wonder, as it will interest you all.”