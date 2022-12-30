Kevin Dayhoff: Christmas 2022 one of the coldest on record

As the New Year approaches, it appears that Carroll County is finally getting a reprieve from the bone-chilling, single-digit temperatures of the Great Christmas Freeze of 2022.

It was certainly a far cry from what many historians consider possibly to be the warmest Christmas in history – in 1964, when, according to a Dec. 24, 2016, article on the WMAR-TV website, “the temperature for the day soared to 72 degrees.”

In the article “How Often Does Baltimore See a White Christmas?”, Adrienne Green reported, “Snow falling on Christmas Day in Baltimore is RARE. … There are only twelve times on record that there has been measurable snow that fell on Christmas Day. … The most snow to fall on Christmas Day dates back to 1909 when 9.3 inches of snow fell.”

Many recall the snowstorm on Dec. 18, 2009. I wrote in the Explore Carroll section of the Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2009, “Folks are still digging out their cars, if they can find them, after parts of the county received up to 19 inches of snow.

Westminster city snowplow on Uniontown Road at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2009. It began snowing in Westminster Maryland around 11 p.m. Thursday, December 17. By December 19, folks were still digging out their cars, if they could find them, after parts of the county received up to 19 inches of snow Friday, December 18. (Kevin Dayhoff)

“In a Saturday evening phone interview with Larry Bloom, Westminster street department superintendent, he said that the Westminster crews started working on clearing the city streets at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

“Even Jeff Glass, the city’s public works director took the wheel of one of the plows. He asked that city residents please stay off the streets as much as possible to give the crews some time to get the streets cleared.”

According to the National Weather Service, “Christmas Weather Statistics for Washington DC and Baltimore MD,” on Dec. 21, 2015, “The coldest [Christmas Day in history] was 1983. The low temperature was 3 degrees above zero."

According to Justin Burk in an article published on the website “Just In Weather,” on Dec. 24, “there is a chance this ends up as the coldest Christmas Eve in 130 years! … It is amazing to think we dropped 40 degrees in 24 hours, had multiple areas with wind gusts OVER 60 mph…”

Pope Francis used his Christmas message this year “to lament” about another kind of ‘icy cold.’ An Associated Press article on Dec. 25 by Frances D’emilio quoted the Pope lamenting the ‘icy winds of war’ buffeting humanity and making an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as ‘senseless.’”

The Pope’s message brought back memories of a Dec. 13, 2015 article written by Mary Ann Ashcraft for the Historical Society of Carroll County.

“Christmas 1944 brought a mixture of joy, sadness, and worry to most Carroll County families,” Ashcroft wrote. “The war in Europe had been going well for the Allies since the invasion of Normandy in June, but there was a setback in mid-December, later known as the Battle of the Bulge.”

On Sunday, December 20, 2009, Uniontown Road in Westminster was a bare road less than 12 hours after the snow stopped; thanks to the great work of the Westminster MD Street Department. And our front sidewalk was cleared thanks to our new neighbor, James Warren. (Kevin Dayhoff)

This year, the cold weather and the wind were hard on first responders in the Carroll area, as the Christmas week was exceptionally busy. Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department reported on its Facebook page on Dec. 26, “The volunteers and paid crews of the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department responded to more than two dozen calls for service on Christmas Day, both in our first-due area and assisting neighboring jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, in the central portion of the county, Westminster Fire Department Sgt. Chris Petry reported Dec. 27 that in a five-day span over the holiday weekend, the departmented responded to 96 incidents – 59 medical and 37 fire. They ranged from medical emergencies; vehicle accidents; telephone wires, poles and trees down; fire alarms; water main breaks; gas leaks; structural/ roof collapses; and fires and other calls for service.

According to Westminster Fire Department Sgt. Chris Petry and Westminster Fire Department spokesperson Robin Stansbury, late Friday morning, December 23, firefighters and first responders from throughout the county responded to a partial wall collapse at the Crossroads Shopping Center in 600 block of Baltimore Boulevard. Petry reported that the parapet collapsed on to an unattended vehicle. There were no injuries in the incident. Although the incident remains under investigation, Carroll County was experiencing high wind gusts at the time. (Courtesy Photo)

The cold and high winds wreaked havoc throughout the region. According to Petry and Westminster Fire Department spokesperson Robin Stansbury, late Friday morning, Dec. 23, firefighters and first responders from throughout the county responded to a partial wall collapse at the Crossroads Shopping Center in the 600 block of Baltimore Boulevard. Petry reported that the parapet collapsed onto an unattended vehicle. There were no injuries in the incident. Although it remains under investigation, Carroll County was experiencing high wind gusts at the time.

The Sykesville department spoke for all first responders best when it wrote in a Facebook post, “This is not a complaint. It’s an acknowledgment of the dedication to the job and the community that the men and women of our organization consistently demonstrate. It’s also a testament of the sacrifices that our families make to allow our members to serve in such fashion.

This year the cold weather and the wind were hard on first responders in the Carroll area, as the Christmas week was exceptionally busy. Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department reported on its Facebook page on December 26, 2022, “While you were celebrating… The volunteers and paid crews of the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department responded to more than two dozen calls for service on Christmas Day, both in our first-due area and assisting neighboring jurisdictions…” (Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department)

“We’d like to publicly thank our families for their amazing love and support. They are the true heroes. Lastly, thank you for your ongoing support. Have a safe and happy holiday season. We’re here if you need us.”

Happy New Year.

Kevin Dayhoff writes from Westminster. His Time Flies column appears every Sunday. Email him at kevindayhoff@gmail.com.