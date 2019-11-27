Happy Thanksgiving! As we reflect on all the reasons we have to be grateful, the staff here at the Carroll Arts Center is grateful for our community, our patrons, and our artists. Celebrate the holidays with us! Find everything that’s happening on our website, www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.
A View from the Gallery
Beginning Friday and running through Sunday, Dec. 8, the Carroll County Arts Council presents the 22nd annual Festival of Wreaths. Each year we display more than 150 theme wreaths and pieces of holiday artwork through this weeklong silent auction that is one of the Arts Council’s most significant fundraisers. Visitors experience a wonderland of creativity and generosity as they vote for their favorites and bid on those they want to take home or give as gifts! Thanks to PNC Bank and the Carroll County Times for sponsoring this event.
Join us for the opening reception of Festival of Wreaths, which we’re calling the “Golden Gala and Wreath Reception,” celebrating our 50th anniversary, on Friday, Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Enjoy caroling by Joyous Voices, hors d’oeuvres from The Food Chick, and a first look at all of the wreaths in the silent auction. It’s a great way to celebrate a half century of the Arts Council and kick off the holiday season!
New this year, we are introducing the Holiday Hopper card! Visit the Festival of Wreaths at CCAC, Shepherd’s Staff’s Festival of Trees, and HSP’s Gingerbread Village Festival, get your Holiday Hopper card punched at each location, and turn in the completed card at JeannieBird Baking Co. for a free hot beverage and holiday cookie. You can pick up your card at any of the 4 participating locations.
If you’ve already started your holiday shopping and are searching for a unique gift, visit the 11th annual Gallery of Gifts, where we transform the Tevis Gallery into a special cash and carry exhibit that resembles a holiday boutique rather than a traditional gallery show. Over 30 artists display their festive wares, from inexpensive stocking stuffers, holiday décor and traditional arts and crafts to truly elegant special gifts. Local artists join regional artists for a distinct flavor of fashion, fantasy and whimsy. Thanks to Farmers and Merchants Bank for sponsoring this holiday exhibit!
When the wreaths come down, join us for two new exhibits, opening Dec. 18. In the Community Gallery, view “Cultivate & Fabricate,” an exhibit of the CCPS Art Teachers. In the Director’s Hall Gallery, the Sykesville Painting Club will have their art on exhibit. Both shows will be on display until Feb. 29.
Now Playing
If you’re planning to attend the City of Westminster’s Miracle on Main Street parade, Saturday, Nov. 30, come early and enjoy a free movie at the Carroll Arts Center, sponsored by Thomas, Bennett and Hunter, Inc. We’re showing the John Candy classic, “Cool Runnings,” about a Jamaican sprinter who gets disqualified from the Olympics and enlists the help of a dishonored coach to start the first Jamaican Bobsled Team. The movie begins at 3 p.m., and will be over in plenty of time to see the parade.
Kick off December with Sunday Night Big Band’s Holiday Concert, Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. Hear their swinging sounds as this popular, 17-piece band plays all your holiday favorites. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. Thanks to Furnace Hills Coffee for sponsoring!
On Dec. 13 and 14 participate in a holiday tradition with the Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Dickens’ timeless classic about Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim is brought to life as they remind us of the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for students and seniors.
What do you get when you combine everyone’s favorite holiday cartoon with a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi jazz score? A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas, of course! The incomparable Eric Byrd Trio creates a joyful, not-to-be-missed holiday event for all ages. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for students and seniors. Thanks to Woodhaven Building & Development for sponsoring this event.
Behind the Scenes
If you love the programs at the Carroll Arts Center, why not become a volunteer? We are always looking for people to take tickets, sell concessions, and help with customer relations. If you’re interested, sign up on our website under the “Volunteer Sign Up” tab.
Become a member of the Carroll County Arts Council and get a 10% discount on most programs. Find out more at www.carrollcountyartscouncil.org.