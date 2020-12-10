xml:space="preserve">
Celebrating Centenarians: Mehlman turns 100 at Fairhaven

Carroll County Times
Dec 10, 2020 6:52 PM

Wearing an “aged to perfection” badge of honor, Wanda Mehlman celebrated her 100th birthday last month. She is a resident of Fairhaven, an Acts Retirement-Life Community in Sykesville.

Wanda Mehlman celebrates her 100th birthday at Fairhaven on Nov. 17.
Wanda Mehlman celebrates her 100th birthday at Fairhaven on Nov. 17. (Courtesy photo)

On Nov. 17, she was the guest of honor at a surprise dinner in the Fireside Lounge. Neighbors sang to her and presented a gift basket.

Mehlman is a very active resident and even does most of her own gardening.

We celebrate centenarians in Prime. If you are, or know someone, 100 years old or older with a story to tell, contact editor Bob Blubaugh at 410-857-7879 or bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.

