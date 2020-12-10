Celebrating Centenarians: Mehlman turns 100 at Fairhaven

Wearing an “aged to perfection” badge of honor, Wanda Mehlman celebrated her 100th birthday last month. She is a resident of Fairhaven, an Acts Retirement-Life Community in Sykesville.
On Nov. 17, she was the guest of honor at a surprise dinner in the Fireside Lounge. Neighbors sang to her and presented a gift basket.
Mehlman is a very active resident and even does most of her own gardening.
We celebrate centenarians in Prime. If you are, or know someone, 100 years old or older with a story to tell, contact editor Bob Blubaugh at 410-857-7879 or bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.