Celebrating centenarians: Lillian Rosenberg of Westminster turns 100

Lillian Rosenberg, of Westminster, turned 100 years old on Sunday, Aug. 11 and enjoyed the big day with family.
Rosenberg was the oldest of five children. She was married to Burnell Rosenberg for more than 50 years. They had one daughter, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
According to one great-grandaughter Joanie Skolaski, Rosenberg spent her life always helping everyone in need. She taught Sunday School and was an avid gardener and chef.
Rosenberg could do everything from building a house to chopping down trees, Skolaski said.
Rosenberg has lived in Carroll County for more than 70 years.
We celebrate centenarians in Prime. If you are, or know someone, 100 years old or older with a story to tell, contact editor Bob Blubaugh at 410-857-7879 or bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.