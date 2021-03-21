Celebrating centenarians: Clara Peschau turns 100

Clara Peschau, an Eldersburg resident who has lived in Carroll County for most of her adult life, turned 100 on March 16.
To celebrate the occasion, she’s been receiving cards for most of the past month and, last Sunday, a car parade went past her residence to honor her. Many have stopped by to say “Happy Birthday” and drop off flowers and gifts, according to daughter Renee Freedman.
Peschau, who shares her birthday with her son Lee Peschau, has seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her sister, Sara Begly, lived to be 92.
Freedman said Peschau has lived with her for the past 20 years. She said her mother has been blessed with good health for almost her entire life and that she has a positive outlook.
Her daughter said Peschau is an “angel on Earth,” and said she calls her mother “Ripley’s Believe it Or Not.”