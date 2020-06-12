Carroll Yesteryears: From Carroll County to Calcutta and California, two early settlers lived lives of adventure

About 1815, after 25 years of running his paper, Bruce learned of his father’s death in Maryland four years earlier. He had only a few more years to return in order to claim roughly $100,000 in inheritance. Home he sailed in his early 50s, leaving behind his house on the outskirts of Calcutta and a way of life so different from what he would find back in America. He settled on Staten Island and did an additional bit of traveling before dying in 1826. He had never married so left his considerable estate to be divided among relatives, friends, an old Indian servant, and the poor of a town in Scotland where the Bruce family once lived.