Carroll Yesteryears: Taneytown honors black Civil War soldiers buried at St. Joseph

Private John L. Coates/Coats: In the 1850 census John L., age 9, is living with his father John, mother Henrietta, and several siblings in the Taneytown area. By the 1860 census, John L. would have been approximately 19, but he doesn’t appear in the household. James A. Coats, age 21, does appear. Both John L. and James A. are supposed to have served in the war but almost nothing can be found about them. A newspaper article says James A., a sergeant, died in battle around Petersburg, Virginia. That would have been in 1864. John L. returned home and died some years later. He probably was buried at St. Joseph’s but no headstone exists today. During the ceremony on Feb. 15 a wreath was placed on the grave of John Coats (1815-1882), father of the two young men who fought for their country.