Far beyond the ‘Electric Slide,’ Carroll County line dancers hone their skills at weekly lessons across the county

If you think you are an expert at line dancing when you successfully complete the “Electric Slide” and “Cupid Shuffle” at weddings, think again.
For students in Becky Kishter’s beginner line dancing class, those common ditties are only warmups and are soon followed by more complex lines with a variety of steps from cha-chas to rocking chairs, toe struts and the Charleston.
“It is a great way to get fit,” said Kishter, who has been teaching line dancing for the Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks for three years. “It’s been popular.”
Under the disco ball in the main room of the Westminster Senior and Community Center, a class of 10 watched and listened as Kishter first demonstrated and then led line dances set to all types of music from country to pop, during a beginner’s class last Thursday night.
“Some songs are line-dancing songs, and it tells you what to do, like the ‘Cupid Shuffle,’” Kishter said. “Other songs, people make up their own routines to, like ‘Cake by the Ocean’ [by DNCE].”
Professional line dancing sheets list each step and move in detail, Kishter said. When she creates a routine, she tries to keep it to “one sheet and real simple” so dancers can take it home and understand it to practice.
“Not everyone learns the same,” Kishter said. “Every class, we review what we learned and get that down and we learn one new song.”
Two-time world champion line dancer Sharon Grimet, of Mount Airy, started offering drop-in line-dancing classes when the class she attended after moving from Scotland stopped meeting.
“I let it go for six months and thought ‘I’m not doing this,’” said Grimet, owner of Sharon’s School of Dance in Walkersville. “I know I have an accent, but people can watch my feet.”
Five years later, Grimet’s drop-in class typically attracts about 40 people every Tuesday night to the Westminster Moose Lodge.
“I get a crowd of all different ages and backgrounds,” Grimet said. “Some right out of the office and others right off the horse.”
As a deejay for more than 20 years, Scott Albin, owner of Great Scott Productions in Westminster, performed at many events in the ‘90s and early 2000s when line dancing reigned. While some couples still request a few line dances for their wedding receptions, many now “despise” them and don’t, he said.
“Group participation dances, like ‘YMCA’ or even the classic ‘Shout,’ are starting to go by the wayside,” Albin said. “Line dancing is more popular with middle-age crowds now. Twenty-somethings are definitely less inclined to do line dancing.”
Kishter would love to teach a line dancing class for young people, but is not sure it would attract many students.
“They can get it all online and do it in their bedroom,” Kishter said.
Grimet has had grandparents come with their teenage grandchildren to her classes. She does her best to read the crowd and have a variety of music. She also believes the pandemic has helped line dancing.
“It is definitely popular, even more so now because of COVID,” Grimet said. “People are more cautious to touch others. This they can do alone and don’t have to touch.”
While Kishter was not allowed to teach at the senior center during the height of the pandemic, classes continued with safety protocols in place at the New Windsor Community Room in New Windsor.
“People wanted to still do things,” Kishter said. “It was not easy. People got heated with the masks, but they got to line dance and socialize.”
As the hour lesson went on Thursday night, sweatshirts and vests came off as the group did lines to Meghan Trainor’s “Lips Are Movin,” “Brick House” by the Commodores and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn.
“I just thought it would be typical country music but there is a variety of music. It makes it fun,” said Gina Kynaston, of Sykesville, who was taking the class with her daughter, Macie, 12.
“She’s my oldest of four kids and this is our one-on-one time,” Kynaston said. The two were already planning to sign up for the intermediate class. Registration for the next session of both beginner and intermediate line dancing classes is now open. Classes start Thursday, though students can still join after that date, Kishter said.
For twin sisters Sue Carpenter, of Hampstead, and Debbie Visina, of Mount Airy, the class was a chance to get together and have fun.
“It gets you outside of the house and is something to do, especially in winter,” Carpenter said.
“And, we go out for a drink afterward,” Visina said.