Liberty High School puts the hard work into producing ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Isabella Batarseh as the Enchantress and Alyssa Aggarwal as the Young Prince as pictured in silhouette during a rehearsal of the Liberty Drama's production of Beauty and the Beast in Eldersburg Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Dylan Slagle)

With the words “Be Our Guest” written on its front doors, the Liberty High School drama club invites its audiences to enjoy its magical production of “Beauty and the Beast” this weekend and next.

“We really wanted it to be a family show, especially coming out of COVID,” said Danielle Dickstein, director and theater teacher at Liberty. “It had to be done right to bring the magic.”

Roughly 80 students make up the cast and crew involved in every phase of the show, from set design, to costumes, lighting, choreography, sound effects and makeup.

“It’s a learning experience for the kids,” Dickstein said. “We pride ourselves on giving them the opportunity to create.”

On Thursday, senior Maxwell Castle, 17, sat patiently for close to an hour as Olivia Mason, 18, repeatedly prodded and wiped his face. As one of the show’s makeup artists, Mason, who also has the part of Cogsworth in the musical, is responsible for transforming Castle into the Beast, a process that requires the use of a fragile, foam mask that she created, fake teeth and a wig complete with horns.

“We have to be really careful when taking it off,” Mason said. “There are only two masks. We have to make it last for all the shows.”

While the makeup time is trying – the mask smelled like alcohol and irritated his face – Castle, a first-time actor, said the hardest part was balancing everything.

“It was really stressful, juggling a lead role and the hardest classes I’ve ever taken,” said Castle, of a schedule filled with a slew of advance placement classes. Still, he would do it all again.

“It was my last chance to do it,” said Castle, who also designed the lighting for the show. “I was nervous to try out. Someone I worked with in lighting previously tried acting, and he didn’t enjoy it. I love it so far. I got to do both sides, lighting and acting.”

For the first time, the department rented some costumes and props to use along with its own collection. Both a magic mirror and the Beast’s rose, which loses petals and glows, were rented as were some of the more elaborate costumes, including the clock Cogsworth, the candelabra Lumiere and the teapot Mrs. Potts, whose costume features a crinoline skirt that is cinched at the feet to give a rounded appearance.

“I can only move so far, so there is not much I can do,” said Alyssa Young, 18, as she demonstrated her small little kicks and steps. Her right arm, too, is limited as it is ensconced in the teapot’s spout.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Young, a senior who has participated in all of Liberty’s productions, including virtual ones during the pandemic. “The virtual shows are fun, but I like being back on stage.”

The show’s set is relatively simple, according to assistant director Megan Henderson, with the main feature of steps and two sides used for both the village scenes and the Beast’s castle.

One scene in “Beauty and the Beast” that sometimes “looks a little sad” in most productions, according to Henderson, will not at Liberty.

“For the grand library scene, the parents thought of using a curtain,” said Henderson, as she showed a large curtain featuring an image of shelves of books that will be pulled up to create the main character Belle’s favorite place.

With so much invested in the show, there were some concerns about the pandemic at the beginning of the year.

“We worked through it. It didn’t set us back at all and we were able to proceed,” Henderson said. “We wanted to do a crowd pleaser. This is a great return to live theater.”

“Beauty and the Beast” will be performed April 2 and April 9 at 2 and 7 p.m. and on April 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. at Liberty High School, 5855 Bartholow Road, Sykesville. Tickets are $10.