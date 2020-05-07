Legal Matters: Can a person legally fire a gun on a public road or street?

Can you legally fire a gun on a public road or street in Maryland?
The question came up recently when a Westminster area property owner allegedly fired a handgun from his vehicle on a public road. He was reportedly chasing away minors who had been riding ATVs on his property.
The specific situation is a matter that a court may resolve.
Meanwhile, the Maryland Code, the go-to source for state statutes, fails to provide a definitive “yes, you can always fire your weapon on a public street” or “no, you can never legally fire a weapon on public thoroughfares” answer.
Assuming that the individual firing the weapon has a proper permit to own it, whether he or she has violated state law may turn on the intent in shooting, not necessarily whether it occurred on a public street or road.
A section of state law that deals with first degree assault provides, “A person may not commit an assault with a firearm.”
First degree assault is defined in the code as, “intentionally causing or attempting to cause serious physical injury to another individual.”
Under the statute, first degree assault is a felony, carrying a possible sentence of 25 years imprisonment. The word “intentionally” means that a judge or jury may have to determine what a defendant was trying to accomplish when he fired a weapon, whether he knew or reasonably should have known that his actions could cause serious physical injury and whether he intended that the victim or victims suffer injury as a result of his actions.
Second degree assault differs from the first degree crime. It is a misdemeanor that can be charged when a person makes offensive physical contact with another, attempts to make offensive physical contact with another or acts with the intent to frighten another. Anyone found guilty of second degree assault faces the possibility of up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $2,500.
Suppose there is an empty street and a gun owner just wants to discharge his weapon on the street. Is he committing a crime?
The answer may depend on where in Maryland the owner fires a shot.
In Montgomery County, for example, a county ordinance prohibits discharging a firearm onto, across or within 50 yards of a public road. Carroll County does not list a similar ordinance under its local code, but most of the county municipalities prohibit discharging weapons within town limits. Union Bridge is an exception.
Unless a gun owner is a law enforcement officer from Maryland or another state, a member of the armed forces or National Guard, a correctional officer, or an assistant or deputy sheriff, he cannot legally wear, carry or transport the weapon, under state law that prohibits walking around with a gun or transporting it in a vehicle if traveling on a road or parking lot generally used by the public, or on a highway or waterway.
Donna Engle is a retired Westminster attorney. Her Legal Matters column, which provides legal information but not legal advice, appears on the second and fourth Sunday each month in Life & Times. Email her at denglelaw@gmail.com.